Giants Linked to ‘One of the Top Prospects’ in 2023

The New York Giants have plenty to look forward to with the second half of the 2022 season approaching — they’ve won six of the team’s first eight games and have exceeded expectations with first-year head coach Brian Daboll.

However, general manager Joe Schoen didn’t make additions prior to the November 1 trade deadline. His only trade came when they shipped oft-injured wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2023 compensatory third-round pick and sixth-round pick.

Big Blue envisions more opportunities and possibilities for the next season and beyond.

With that being said, CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso believes that Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski could vastly improve New York’s offensive front in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“With the top quarterbacks gone, the Giants add more beef to their offensive front with Skoronski, who can be a nimble guard in the NFL if there’s not a spot available at tackle,” Trapasso said after mocking Skoronski 16th overall to the Giants.

More on Peter Skoronski & Giants Fit

A projected first-round pick, Skoronski has allowed just one sack, two hurries, two quarterback hits and five pressures in 383 pass block snaps at left tackle so far this season, according to PFF. Skoronski was a first-team All-Big Ten selection a year ago as well.

The Giants have a franchise cornerstone left tackle in Andrew Thomas. If Skoronski were to be drafted by the Giants, there wouldn’t be a place for him there.

However, CBS NFL draft analyst Josh Edwards believes there’s a place for Skoronski at the guard, or even center position, which would work for New York.

“Skoronski is one of the top prospects, regardless of position,” Edwards wrote on August 29. “He does a good job of adjusting his hands and feet once engaged. He can do a better job of playing balanced and absorbing contact with his hands. Although he plays left tackle, some question whether or not he would be best served moving inside to guard or center.”

PFF recently ranked the Giants’ offensive line 29th in the league. Despite drafting right tackle Evan Neal in the first round of the 2022 draft, Thomas has been the Giants’ only effective offensive lineman this season.

The Giants’ starting left guard is currently Joshua Ezeudu with Ben Bredeson being injured. Shane Lemieux is gearing toward returning after missing the first eight games of the season on Injured Reserve. Nick Gates has experience at the left guard spot as well.

But the Giants don’t have a clear answer for the future at the left guard position.

That answer could be Skoronski.

Teams Could Get in the Way of Drafting Skoronski

The Chicago Bears could get in the way of the Giants pursuing Skoronski.

Daniel Greenberg reported that Bears general manager Ryan Poles, assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and a Bears scout appeared at the Big Ten showdown between Northwestern and Ohio State on November 5. It’s possible they were looking at multiple players from both teams, but Poles and his staff were likely there to get a good look at Skoronski.

Chicago has a 3-6 record. As of November 10, the Giants would pick 28th in the 2023 NFL draft.

It would be tough seeing Skoronski falling to the Giants, given there’s a good chance New York will make the playoffs.