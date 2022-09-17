Giants Linked to Former Buccaneers Defender: Insider

On Wednesday, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that cornerback Aaron Robinson will be out for Sunday’s game due to undergoing an appendectomy, which is a procedure that removes the appendix.

The second-year cornerback played well in Week 1, recording five tackles (four solo) and one pass defense. He earned a respectable 73.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.

There’s a chance that Robinson misses more than one week as he recovers from his procedure. The Giants play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and are likely to elevate veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau off the team’s practice squad.

Depth at cornerback is an issue for the Giants. If New York doesn’t like what they see in that department come Week 2, there’s a chance that they add a depth cornerback to the mix for Week 3.

League sources told Heavy’s Senior NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo that there are two names out there who could be deemed a fit for New York.

Possible CB Answers

According to Lombardo, league sources told him that cornerbacks Rashard Robinson and Jamal Perry are players to watch for New York, specifically due to their “ideal scheme fits for Don Martindale’s defense.” He also mentioned that both are coming off some type of injury.

Robinson, 27, previously spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He had emerged as a key contributor on special teams last season in Tampa Bay, making seven appearances and playing in 120 special teams snaps during those games.

During 2022 training camp, Robinson tweaked his leg. The Buccaneers placed Robinson on injured reserve, then reached an injury settlement with Robinson, allowing him to sign with another team once he’s back to full strength. He was competing for the No. 5 cornerback spot.

As for Perry, Lombardo believes his coverage abilities give the Giants a “plug-and-play” option to replace Robinson’s role.

Perry entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent 2017 and 2018 on and off the New England Patriots practice squad, and even picked up a Super Bowl in the latter year. He’s played with the Miami Dolphins for the last three seasons and has played in 30 games, starting seven of them. In 2021, Perry was promoted to the active roster in November before tearing an ACL.

The 27-year-old Perry has posted 86 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and seven passes defensed.

CB Depth Continues to Be a Concern

The Giants depth at cornerback was already a problem before Robinson’s situation. Robinson was on the opposite side of Adoree’ Jackson in Week 1 against the Tennesee Titans. Other than starting slot cornerback Darnay Holmes, the remaining cornerbacks on the roster are Cor’Dale Flott, Nick McCloud and Justin Layne.

Flott is likely the player to replace Robinson. He is the backup at both cornerback positions on the Giants depth chart. The third-round draft pick out of LSU missed some action at training camp due to a groin strain, but had an encouraging training camp.

The Giants could also move safety Julian Love for the game. He’s a former cornerback that was moved to safety when New York drafted him. But that would hurt the safety position and put too much pressure on rookie Dane Belton, who’s the No. 3 safety and will be making his season debut after breaking his collarbone in training camp.

Depth is a problem and if it looks troublesome in Week 2, there’s reason to believe the Giants won’t wait around to find a solution.