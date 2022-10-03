Giants Linked to Bills Quarterback With Injuries Mounting: Insider

It appears that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones escaped a major left ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Giants have “some level of optimism” that Jones will be able to play Green Bay next Sunday in London.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones, who left Sunday’s win with an ankle injury, is considered day-to-day, source said. While tests will continue, there is some optimism that he plays… which is good. That means Saquon Barkley can play running back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

However, Jones wasn’t the only Giants quarterback to get injured in Week 4. Tyrod Taylor did not last long as he sustained a concussion. It’ll be difficult to see him play in London due to the NFL’s concussion protocol.

If neither quarterback is available next week, the Giants will likely start Davis Webb, who is on the team’s practice squad.

That would leave the Giants needing a backup for Webb. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan believes the Giants could sign a quarterback from another team’s practice squad and that signal-caller could be Buffalo Bills’ Matt Barkley.

The next 24 hours will reveal the Giants' true early sense on Jones/Taylor. My interpretations of the possible moves: • Sign a QB from another practice squad (Matt Barkley?): Real concern that Jones and Taylor won't be ready for Sunday, want a quality backup for Webb. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 3, 2022

Barkley’s Recent History

A career backup with nine years of experience, the 32-year-old Barkley is on the Bills’ practice squad after being released after the preseason. Barkley served as Josh Allen’s backup for his first three years with the Bills. But in 2021, the veteran left Buffalo and bounced around a series of practice squads before re-signing in Buffalo in 2022.

Barkey even did some punting for the Bills over the summer. The 31-year-old quarterback said Allen has grown tremendously over the last four seasons, especially as a leader with his teammates.

“I’ve seen Josh since his rookie year now, and he’s grown in a lot of ways,” Barkley said in July, via the Buffalo News. “I think most people notice his leadership and his poise in those big-game situations. But I think he’s grown a lot in terms of being smart with the ball, and in the passing game, protecting it. He’s gotten a lot more accurate, in my opinion, from when he first got into the league. He’s started to become more vocal, which is good to see, because guys look up to him, and he’s a leader. So he’s using that platform to steer guys in the right direction.”

Since 2018, Barkley has played in seven games, including one start, and has thrown three touchdowns and four interceptions for 788 yards.

The NFL journeyman has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Daboll Update

Head coach Brian Daboll said that Jones “is feeling a lot better” on Monday and did not rule him out for Week 5 against the Packers in London, via New York Post’s Paul Schwartz.

However, he did not rule out the possibility of Webb playing in London.

“If he has to play, we’ll do everything we can and I know he will be ready to play. But I don’t think we’re at that point yet to make a decision. We’ll let this thing play out,” Daboll told reporters Monday.

Webb is in his second stint with the Giants. He was drafted by New York in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft and was released in 2019. The Cal product returned to the Giants in 2022 after spending time with the Buffalo Bills.

During the 2022 preseason, Webb led a game-winning score in the Giants’ 23-21 preseason victory over the New England Patriots. He finished 8-for-16 for 51 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.