Former Giants Super Bowl Champion Signs With Eagles: Report

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on November 16 that former New York Giants second-round pick defensive tackle Linval Joseph is signing with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

The 34-year-old Joseph started 12 games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, but has yet to see action this season. He will likely get a chance to play in an Eagles’ defense that is currently allowing the second-highest rush EPA in the NFL.

Joseph brings size and much-needed depth to the Eagles as well with defensive tackle Jordan Davis out two more games because of an ankle injury.

Giants History With Linval Joseph

The Giants selected Joseph in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He won a Super Bowl as a starter in the following year. That team had a four-game losing streak — starting in mid-November — but rebounded to win three of its final four regular-season games, advance to the playoffs and beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

Joseph would start 29 games combined in the 2012 and 2013 seasons, posting seven sacks and 118 total tackles and three fumble recoveries. That led to the East Carolina product signing a five-year, $31.5 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. He earned both of his Pro Bowl selections in 2016 and 2017 as a member of the Vikings before spending the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Availability has been the name of the game for Joseph. He has appeared in 171 games and has made 162 starts, which is the top 30 all-time for defensive tackles.

According to Pro Football Reference, he has 644 tackles, including 56 for loss, 75 quarterback hits, 25 sacks, eight forced fumbles, six passes defensed, five fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown.