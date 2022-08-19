Giants Lose Another Lineman to Injury, Add 2 OL Including Familiar Face

The New York Giants have a continuing injury problem in their offensive line group, which is causing head coach Brian Daboll to re-think starting Daniel Jones Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Their offensive line is devastated by injury.

“At this point I do [think Jones plays], but we’re going to talk about it,” Daboll said.

Giants reserve lineman Ben Bredeson left practice on Thursday with an apparent elbow injury. Daboll told reporters on Friday that he will not play vs. the Bengals.

The Giants are down to their sixth center on the depth chart. Free agent addition Max Garcia will likely start against the Bengals.

New York has been crushed with injuries to their offensive line.

Matt Gono retired due to a neck injury, rookie guard Marcus McKethan is out for the season after tearing his ACL, starting left guard Shane Lemieux left the first preseason game with a toe injury and starting center Jon Feliciano left practice on Sunday with an apparent arm injury. The good news is that Feliciano was spotted doing walk-throughs during Thursday’s practice.

Here’s the rest of the hurt offensive linemen.

G Joshua Ezeudu (unknown)

G Jamil Douglas (ankle)

OT Matt Peart (ACL/PUP)



Daboll said that the Giants had offensive line workouts Friday morning and that the team planned to sign two players.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports that guard Josh Rivas has been re-signed as he was cut recently by the Giants in order to trim their roster from 90 to 85 players.

Daboll said they had OL workouts at 7 this morning. Guard Josh Rivas has been re-signed. The rookie was cut recently. The OL has been decimated by injuries. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 19, 2022

The Giants have also signed Chris Owens, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

The Giants re-signed OL Josh Rivas and added Chris Owens, the former Alabama center. So some reinforcements. https://t.co/fMpHxt80cM — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 19, 2022

Owens was recently cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who signed Owens as an undrafted free agent in May.

He was a former four-star recruit and spent six years at the University of Alabama under coach Nick Saban from 2016 to 2021. The rookie appeared in 53 games for the Tide, the most in one season being in 2021 playing in all 15.

The Giants officially announced the two signings. In today’s corresponding moves, the Giants waived wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton.

OL Coach Speaks & Rivas Profile

Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson was alongside Daboll in Buffalo as the Bills offensive line coach from 2018-2021. He joined the Giants and brings 27 years of coaching experience, including 12 in the NFL.

The injuries have continued to mount at offensive line, but Johnson is used to that aspect of football.

“You deal with injuries every camp. It’s why you cross-train guys,” Johnson said.

New York’s depth on the offensive front will be tested. Johnson will be asking a lot out of second-year lineman Devery Hamilton on Sunday.

“Hamilton has done what been asked,” Johnson said. “Ask every guy – know your assignment and win the day – he does both every time…and he is smart.”

Rivas signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2022. During his college tenure at Kansas State, he didn’t allow a single sack in 900 career pass-blocking snaps and allowed just ten quarterback hits in four years.

Other Lineman to Watch on Sunday

Luckily for the Giants, offensive line starters Andrew Thomas, Mark Glowinski and first-round rookie Evan Neal have been healthy.

Yet, the injuries keep piling on for the Giants and could cause Schoen to make more additions before the regular season opener against the Tennesee Titans.

Will Holden, Eric Smith, Roy Mbaeteka and the two recent signings will be receiving time on the field vs. the Bengals.

Holden has appeared in 27 games over five seasons with eight teams. Smith played for the Giants in 2019 as he appeared in two games and totaled 56 offensive snaps in that span. McGhin entered the league as an undrafted free agent and has two games under his resume. Mbaeteka signed with the Giants in 2022 as a developmental prospect from Nigeria.