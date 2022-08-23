Giants Lose 2 Rookies & Free Agent Addition to Season-Ending Injuries

Due to the number of injuries on the football team, the New York Giants did not have to release any players in order to reach the 80-man roster mandate on Aug. 23.

Instead, the Giants placed three players on the Reserve/Injured list and two on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers and tight ends Ricky Seals-Jones and Andre Miller were put on Injured Reserve, which ends their seasons. Offensive Linemen Nick Gates (ACL) and Matt Peart (leg) will begin the season on PUP and will miss a minimum of four games.

It’s a toe injury for Seals-Jones, who signed in March and was slated to be a starting option. There was never a comfortable feeling with the veteran due to his absences throughout training camp.

Miller suffered a forearm injury in a training camp practice. He transitioned to tight end by the Giants after playing wide receiver at the University of Maine.

Beavers was competing for a starting role and suffered a torn right ACL Sunday night in the third quarter of the Giants’ 23-21 preseason victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. He now joined offensive lineman Marcus McKethan as the second member of the 2022 rookie draft class to go on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

New York will eventually have to make cuts, as they have one more round of cuts remaining, a week from today, to 53 players.

Tight End Position Is Incredibly Thin

Before the preseason, the Giants released their first unofficial depth chart of the season. Rookie Daniel Bellinger was listed as the No. 1 tight end. He was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 draft and was used primarily as a blocker while at San Diego State, finishing with a total of 68 receptions for 771 yards and five touchdowns during his collegiate career.

The Giants have been impressed with Bellinger’s potential in the passing game. Yet, while it was only one play, Bellinger dropped a pass from Daniel Jones in Sunday’s contest which led to an interception.

After Bellinger, rookie Austin Allen, veteran Jordan Akins and Chris Myarick are the other tight ends on the roster. New York’s tight end position looks extremely murky compared to the rest of the league.

Miller was getting first-team reps at the tight end and full-back positions. He was poised to make a contribution to the 2022 season.

PUP List

In previous years, the PUP list meant a player would miss the first six games if being placed on the list. Now, it has changed to only four games.

Gates and Peart were originally on the active/PUP list at the start of training camp. The change in Gates and Peart’s status means they won’t count towards the roster total.

As for Sterling Shepard, he remains on the active PUP roster after suffering an Achilles injury in 2021. He won’t be moved to the inactive PUP list, which means that the veteran receiver could be close to a return.

Head coach Brian Daboll hasn’t given a timetable for Shepard’s return, as he’s done for all the injured players’ potential returns.