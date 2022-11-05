Giants Offseason Addition Labeled a ‘Disappointment’, Says Analyst

The New York Giants are 6-2 at the bye week and have a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They’ve gotten contributions from many players under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brian Daboll.

However, the Giants can’t take their foot off the gas. Giants fans can remember the 2009 season, a year in which they started 5-0 to begin the season only to lose eight of their next 11 games and finish 3rd in the NFC East, missing the playoffs.

Darryl Slater of NJ.com wrote about nine players who need to improve in order to reach the playoffs. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay headlined the group, and rightfully so. The Giants have a depleted wide receiver group and he’s missed the last four games due to a knee injury.

Slater also called on some of the Giants’ rookies to improve — Offensive linemen Evan Neal and Joshua Ezeudu and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

Another player that was called on to improve by Slater was offensive lineman Mark Glowinski.

“Glowinski was Joe Schoen’s top free agent signing of 2021. And while Schoen didn’t spend massive money on Glowinski, he has been a disappointment so far — 19 pressures allowed, most on the team.”

Mark Glowinski’s Career

Glowinski entered the NFL in the 2015 NFL draft as a fourth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks. Prior to the 2022 season, he played in 95 regular-season-games with 74 starts. After being waived by the Seahawks near the end of the 2017 season, he went on to spend more than four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Over his last four seasons with the Colts, Glowinski played in 59 games with 55 starts. In 16 games in 2021, he earned a solid 70.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 70.6 run block grade.

The Giants would sign Glowinski to a three-year, $18.3 million contract. The veteran lineman reunited with offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, who served as his assistant offensive line coach with Indianapolis in 2018.

So far in 2022, Glowinski has been below-average. He’s posted a 61.9 PFF grade, including a poor 52.0 pass-blocking grade.

Glowinski doesn’t agree with PFF’s grades.

“I don’t because if I do it will be the demise of whether I think I’m good or not,” Glowinski said in October. “I have people tell me if I were to look (at their grades), it’s almost like you were falling on your ass every play based on the score you got compared to other guys. I don’t know what the grading is based on … but there are times you can play a hell of a game and it doesn’t translate to the scores that our coaches are telling us.”

Advanced stats or not, Glowinski’s had a hand in Saquon Barkley ranking second in the NFL in rushing yards with 779 through eight games.

Other Linemen Have Struggled

We mentioned that Slater called for Ezeudu, the team’s left guard now that Ben Bredeson is injured, to improve. Starting center Jon Feliciano was also called to improve after the Week 9 bye week.

Schoen tried to improve the offensive line in 2022 by signing stop-gap options like Feliciano and Glowinski, who are both 30 years old.

And while the line as a whole is more talented than it was last season, the results have been mixed. PFF recently ranked the Giants’ offensive line 29th in the league. Left tackle Andrew Thomas has been the Giants’ only effective offensive lineman this season.

The Giants would love to see more contributions from their offensive line — especially to help fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones.