Giants Former 3rd-Round Pick Set to Return After Suffering ACL Injury

Luck has finally started to come for the New York Giants when it comes to the injury department on Wednesday as the team is among the most-injured teams in the NFL.

The Giants announced the activation of offensive lineman Nick Gates from the Physically Unable to Perform List to the 53-man roster.

Gates’ NFL career was initially in jeopardy when his leg was fractured by Washington’s Jonathan Allen during a Week 2 game in 2021.

The latest update is a huge step for Gates, who has vowed to return and told ESPN recently he was “feeling great.”

In addition to the activation of Gates, the Giants also announced that the 21-day evaluation windows for offensive tackle Matt Peart, outside linebacker Elerson Smith and cornerback Rodarius Williams are now open.

More on Matt Peart & Rest of Activations

Peart was drafted in the third round of the 2020 draft by the Giants. The UConn product played in 11 games during his rookie season and there was a belief that he was a long-term fixture in the team’s plans.

In 2021, Peart lost a position battle in camp to 33-year-old Nate Solder as he was moonlighted as a swing tackle in his second pro season. Then, after playing 15 games and five starts as a right tackle, he suffered a torn ACL last December in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. That led to him being placed on the active/PUP list at the beginning of training camp.

Smith was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He appeared in eight games for the team last season as a rookie after he returned from injured reserve following a hamstring injury. On August 14, Smith injured his foot and has been on injured reserve since the start of the season.

Williams was selected by the Giants in the sixth-round pick of the 2021 draft. Just like Peart, Williams also suffered a torn ACL last season. He played five games before the knee injury. However, it was unclear if his latest ailment was related to the ACL injury in 2021. He wasn’t active in practice all off-season and made it to training camp only to be shut down early.

All three players will have a chance to practice for the team for 21 days. Once the 21 days are up, the Giants will either have to place each player on the active 53-man roster or allow him to revert back to PUP for the remainder of the season.