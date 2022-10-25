Giants Could Steal Ex-Second Round Tight End From Cardinals

The New York Giants have lost rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger for the foreseeable future as he suffered a fracture near his eye socket and septum, which will require surgery this week.

Bellinger started six of the Giants’ first seven games. He caught 16 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns and had a rushing touchdown.

The loss of Bellinger leaves the Giants with an unsettling situation at tight end. Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson are the only two healthy tights on the 53-man roster. Lawrence Cager was signed to the Giants practice squad on October 18 and brings three seasons of NFL experience. He has played in four NFL games during that span.

It’s possible the Giants could sign a tight end to the practice squad to bring a competition against Cager. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan notes the Giants could re-sign undrafted rookie Andre Miller, who was waived by the team with an injury settlement.

Dan Schneier, host of the Big Blue Banter Podcast, believes the Giants have the chance to sign Maxx Williams off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

“Maxx Williams is currently on a team’s practice squad #justsaying I know though — the injury situation is a big part of the reason Maxx has struggled to get on the field this year w/ ARI not just their TE depth. So he may not be fully healthy or anywhere close to healthy,” Schneier tweeted Monday.

Maxx Williams History

Williams has been with Arizona since 2019, joining them from the Baltimore Ravens. He was a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

It’s worth noting that Williams’ most productive year came during his rookie season, posting career-high receptions (32). Through 34 games with the Cardinals, Williams has caught 39 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Williams was well on his way to having the best season of his career before his year came to an abrupt end due to an ACL injury in 2021. In just five games, Williams recorded 16 receptions for 193 yards and one touchdown.

The Cardinals would trade for Ertz last October after Williams’ season-ending injury. Williams signed a one-year deal with Arizona before they drafted Trey McBride in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Williams hasn’t posted a reception in 2022 and played a season-high 23 snaps in the team’s Week 4 win. The Cardinals released Williams on October 7 and would sign him to the practice squad three days later.

Due to the tight-end depth on the roster, Arizona hasn’t provided a role to Williams in 2022. They’ve released the 28-year-old once already and could let a team like the Giants take his services.