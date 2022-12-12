Eagles Veteran Fires Massive Shots at Giants on Twitter

The New York Giants were dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 48-22 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. However, one Eagles defender had time to rub more salt in the wounds of the Giants.

Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a recent addition by the Eagles, sent out a tweet after the game, mocking the Giants.

“Sometimes giants are smaller than you think,” Suh tweeted Sunday.

Sometimes giants are smaller than you think. — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) December 11, 2022

The Eagles won in all facets of the matchup, but Suh might be talking about the Eagles’ defensive line. Brandon Graham notched a sack trick, with three and now has 8.5 for the season. Josh Sweat, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams and Haason Reddick each had one sack. Altogether, the Eagles racked up seven sacks and now have 49 on the season.

The Eagles clinched a playoff berth and hold the best record (12-1) in the NFL.

The Giants, meanwhile, have been winless in their last four games and are 7-5-1.

If the season ended today, the Giants would be the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff chase.

Giants React to Blowout Loss

The Giants had no answer for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had an impact with his arm and his legs. He threw for two touchdowns while completing 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards. He also ran for 77 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries. You can’t forget about running back Miles Sanders, who ran for two touchdowns and set a career-high with 144 yards on the ground.

After the loss, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was brutally honest about how things went down at MetLife Stadium.

”We got beat; they outcoached us, they outplayed us and we got to get ready to go soon,” Daboll said.

Daboll is looking onward to Week 15 when the Giants play the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

“The season’s winding down here, and we got an important one on Sunday,” Daboll said.

Saquon Barkley echoed Daboll’s sentiments and is looking to change the narrative of the team’s downward spiral.

“Call it a rough patch, you can call it adversity, we started off really hot and now we got to figure it out,” Barkley said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “That’s life, that’s football, that’s in anything. What better opportunity than after a game, getting embarrassed on TV in front of everyone and everyone outside of us ‘The sky is falling, the sky is falling.’ What better opportunity to go against a division opponent, go to their home and try to come out with a win.”

Giants Couldn’t Protect Daniel Jones

It was bad enough for Jones that the Giants are ravaged by injuries at the wide receiver position. But the offensive line couldn’t help the fourth-year quarterback as they allowed 12 hits. It wasn’t a promising sign when premier left tackle Andrew Thomas allowed a sack in the first series of the game.

Jones did not turn the ball over despite being rushed by Eagles defenders all day, but the same couldn’t be said of Tyrod Taylor, who came in the fourth quarter and lost a fumble when he was sacked. The turnover led to Boston Scott’s ninth career touchdown against the Giants.

Barkley was only available for 20 touches and rushed for 28 yards on nine carries. He entered the game with a neck issue.

Big Blue only converted four of 13 third-downs and could never get in a rhythm on offense, with the Eagles’ defensive line consistently controlling the line of scrimmage.