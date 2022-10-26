Giants Make Final Call on Starter Who Suffered ‘Gruesome’ Leg Injury: Report

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the New York Giants will be activating offensive lineman Nick Gates from the Physically Unable to Perform List to the 53-man roster.

He’s back! Giants OL Nick Gates will be added to the active roster Wednesday, per source. His 21-day window on PUP expired today. It’s the next step in an incredible comeback from gruesome leg injury. Gates needed 7 surgeries after fracturing his fibula + tibia Week 2 last year. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 26, 2022

The Giants needed to make a decision on Gates’ status by October 26 as Gates has been on the PUP list since the start of training camp. On October 5, the Giants designated him to return to practice, which started his 21-day practice window (set to expire Wednesday) for the Giants to make a decision on Gates’ status.

If the team didn’t promote him to the active roster by Wednesday, he would have to remain on the PUP list for the rest of 2022 — making him unable to return.

Gates’ NFL career was initially in jeopardy when his leg was fractured by Washington’s Jonathan Allen during a Week 2 game. His tibia was in three pieces and his fibula was also broken. He would need seven surgeries and there was a point where the veteran lineman even feared losing the leg.

The latest update is a huge step for Gates, who has vowed to return and told ESPN recently he was “feeling great.”

Complete Journey for Gates

Gates entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Giants out of Nebraska in 2018. Unfortunately, he suffered a sprained Lisfranc injury in his left foot during a preseason game that season. It was expected that Gates was to be released due to his recovery timeline, but the Giants kept him on Injured Reserve for the season.

In 2019, Gates made the Giants’ roster and showed promising signs in three starts at guard and tackle in the season. When Joe Judge was hired as the Giants’ head coach in 2020, Gates was moved to center. He made 16 starts at center and became one of the team’s captains before the 2021 season.

When Gates suffered a season-ending injury last season, doctors told him about the possibility that he might lose his legs.

“[Losing my leg] was in play,” Gates said. “But then I asked a question: ‘Should I be worried about it?’”

Luckily, the doctors later informed Gates that he was “good.” Gates remained positive and put his focus on getting back on the field.

“What does being negative about this do for me? … What, am I going to feel sorry? It’s broken,” Gates told ESPN in July. “I’m not going to be down in the dumps. No use for that.”

The return of Gates in 2022 comes at the right time. Starting right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredeson were injured Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars and are expected to miss some time.

It’s likely that Gates won’t be ready to plus right away as he’s yet to go through a fully padded practice. However, he could be active just in case since he is a backup center. Jon Feliciano started and played every offensive snap at center in Sunday’s 23-17 win over the Jaguars.

Daniel Jones Given Weekly Award

It was announced by the NFL that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Jones’ contributions in the team’s win over the Jaguars were noticed. The fourth-year quarterback made franchise history when he became the first Giant to throw at least 200 yards and rush for at least 100. The Duke product completed 19 of 30 passes for 202 yards, and ran for 107 yards while averaging nearly 10 yards per rush.

Jones also didn’t throw an interception for the fourth straight game, and all four of those games have equaled wins for the Giants.

The resurgence of Jones has come under the tutelage of head coach Brian Daboll, who’s coached the team to a 6-1 start in his first season with the team.