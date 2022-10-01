Giants Starter to Return After Potential Career-Ending Injury in 2021: Report

Last season, New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates’ NFL career was initially in jeopardy when his leg was fractured by Washington’s Jonathan Allen during a Week 2 game. His tibia was in three pieces and his fibula was also broken.

Asked by a reporter whether Gates’ injury could be career-ending, then-head coach Joe Judge said, “I’d be lying if I said no,” via SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano. Judge later added that the organization is “confident” that Gates can make a full recovery and be able to come back at some point, but confirmed, “yes, it could be career-ending.”

A little more than a year later, it appears that Gates’ career is not over, despite the initial concerns.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported Friday that the Giants intend to activate Gates from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list next week.

Good news heading into the weekend: The plan is for OL Nick Gates to be activated from the PUP list next week, per sources. The one-year anniversary of Gates' gruesome leg injury just passed. Here's my story from the spring on everything he's been through: https://t.co/TWFGITR0tL — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 30, 2022

During the summer, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll spoke about Gates’ recovery process and how it was progressing.

Now, Gates has a chance of being activated after Week 4. He’ll be eligible to practice for the team for 21 days. Once the 21 days are up, the Giants will either have to place Gates on their active roster or allow him to revert back to PUP for the remainder of the season.

Path for Gates Prior to Injury

The undrafted free agent signed with the Giants out of Nebraska in 2018. Unfortunately, he suffered a sprained Lisfranc injury in his left foot during a preseason game that season. It was expected that Gates was to be released due to his recovery timeline, but the Giants kept him on Injured Reserve for the season.

Gates made the roster in 2019 and showed promising signs in three starts at guard and tackle in the season. When Judge was hired as head coach in 2020, Gates was moved to center. He made 16 starts at center and became one of the team’s captains before the 2021 season.

When Gates suffered the season-ending injury, doctors told him about the possibility that he might lose his legs.

“[Losing my leg] was in play,” Gates said. “But then I asked a question: ‘Should I be worried about it?’”

Luckily, the doctors later informed Gates that he was “good.” Gates remained positive and put his focus on getting back on the field.

“What does being negative about this do for me? … What, am I going to feel sorry? It’s broken,” Gates told ESPN in July. “I’m not going to be down in the dumps. No use for that.”

Gates will now get that chance next week.

Injury Statuses for Week 4

The Giants are set to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday as the two teams are both 2-1.

Wide receivers Kadarius Toney (Hamstring) and Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee) will be out for the second straight game. The same can be said for defensive lineman Leonard Williams (Knee), who was also listed out. Rookie Cor’Dale Flott will miss Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears with a calf injury.

On the positive side of things for New York, cornerback Aaron Robinson will make his return to the field as he missed the past two games with appendicitis.

As for the Bears, running back David Montgomery (Ankle), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (Quad) and safety Dane Cruikshank (Hamstring) will be out. Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and linebacker Matthew Adams (Hamstring) are doubtful. Pro Bowl edge rusher Robert Quinn is questionable with an illness. Chicago’s starting kicker Cairo Santos is questionable with a personal matter. Linebacker Sterling Weatherford (ankle) and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. are also questionable.

Khalil Herbert is in line to start in Montgomery’s absence. Johnson will be missing another week and the Bears could start Joe Thomas if Adams isn’t up for suiting up.

The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs tweeted that the Bears are “bracing for the possibility” that Santos play in Week 4. If he doesn’t suit up, the Bears are expected to make a roster move for a kicker. On Friday, they worked out kickers Michael Badgley, Brian Johnson, and Josh Lambo.