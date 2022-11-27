Insider Provides Massive Giants Info in Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes

The New York Giants will have the first crack at attempting to sway free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Giants are set to host Beckham Jr. for a visit on December 1 and 2. The three-time Pro Bowler will then meet with the Buffalo Bills and then the Dallas Cowboys on December 5.

All three teams confirmed to visit are in the playoff mix. Rapoport has been told that more teams could host a visit to Beckham and that the 30-year-old has been cleared from his ACL rehab as he suffered a torn ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI.

Beckham will have a chance to reunite with his first team (New York drafted Beckham in the first round of the 2014 draft). He previously visited the Giants in October to see former teammate Sterling Shepard after he tore his ACL in September but didn’t meet with the Giants’ upper management at the time.

The Giants could use a boost after losing their second straight game on Thanksgiving for the first time this season.

Cowboys Seem Like Prime Landing Spot for Beckham

The Giants lost to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving as both teams are potential suitors for Beckham. Dallas winning most likely won’t be the ultimate factor in Beckham’s final decision, but it could likely play a role.

Beckham had a reaction to the 28-20 Cowboys win.

Toward the end of the fourth quarter, Beckham tweeted, “Happy Thanksgiving” with an eye and laughing emoji.

Happy Thanksgiving 👀 😂🤟🏾 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 25, 2022

On November 8, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the team is intrigued with the idea of Beckham signing with Dallas.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor,” Jones said on 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas, via The Athletic. “I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good. … We may or may not get something done as far as adding at WR but, if we don’t, I like where we are.”

The Cowboys are 2-1 since that quote from Jones and have beaten the Minnesota Vikings and Giants by at least eight points in each game. They are now 8-3 and hold a one-game lead over the Giants.

Still, quarterback Dak Prescott has pitched in as a recruiter as he’s reached out to Beckham.

“I’ve definitely sent some messages,” Prescott told reporters on Tuesday. “He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of the guys in this locker room have reached out on their own in different ways — to make sure he understands this is a team he can help. And we want him to come help.”