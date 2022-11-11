Odell Beckham Jr. Strongly Reacts to Giants Fan Recruiting Video

The New York Giants could use a wide receiver as they look toward a potential playoff run with a 6-2 record. As a team, the Giants average only 159 passing yards per game. Darius Slayton, who was once an off-season trade candidate, is the team’s leading receiver.

Yet, the trade deadline came and went and the Giants didn’t add a wide receiver. With that being said, could a reunion between the Giants and free agent Odell Beckham Jr. be possible?

Don’t rule it out.

Last week in the Giants’ bye week press conference, general manager Joe Schoen was asked about Beckham being at the team’s facility with Sterling Shepard in early October.

“I had no idea he was in the building,” Schoen said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “Obviously he’s a guy we would consider and talk to when he’s healthy.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on November 6 that the Dallas Cowboys have a legitimate interest in signing Beckham whenever the three-time Pro Bowler makes the decision to sign with a team.

A Giants fan made a hype video for Beckham amid rumors that the Cowboys are interested in him.

Dear @OBJ You can go to Dallas and be a star. You can go to Buffalo and be a piece. But if you come home to New York and be our reason, you will forever be a legend. Only one legacy to leave. Finish the story where it started. Once a Giant…#OBJ #NYGIANTS #TOGETHERBLUE pic.twitter.com/NkKq5yBvkd — Chuck Knoxx (@chuckknoxx) November 10, 2022

In response, Beckham tweeted, “No lie! That’s tuffff… u kno what I want for the city more than any where else.”

No lie! That’s tuffff… u kno what I want for the city more than any where else — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 11, 2022

Beckham’s message will certainly hype up Giants fans who hope that he will return to the team.

Cowboys Players Want Beckham in Dallas

Beckham is coming off an ACL tear he suffered in the Super Bowl last season.

Still, at the age of 29, Beckham showed signs of his former Pro Bowl self in 2021. He made an impact during the Los Angeles Rams’ championship run, most notably in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers when he had 113 yards on nine receptions.

After reports that Dallas is interested in Beckham, Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons called for the wideout to join the Cowboys.

Parsons retweeted a photo of Beckham wearing a Cowboys uniform on Twitter and

“Man obj talk to me !!” Parsons said on November 8, 2022. “@obj let’s do this s***!!! 🦁🦁.”

Beckham then responded to Parsons’ message by leaving the door open to potentially joining Dallas.

“Lolol sheeeed u tell me!?” Beckham responded. “U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there. Im just tryna win… wheeerever I go.”

Lolol sheeeed u tell me !? U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there. Im just tryna win… wheeerever I go — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 8, 2022

Then on Thursday, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb spoke to reporters calling for Beckham to sign with Dallas

“Why wouldn’t you want to add more firepower to the offense?” Lamb said. “I feel like we had three No. 1 receivers in my rookie year. Why not get back to that?”