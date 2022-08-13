Bill Belichick Voiced Displeasure With Giants After Preseason Loss

New York Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale is known for his blitzing. But don’t tell that to New England Patriots’ future Hall-of-Fame head coach Bill Belichick.

According to Zack Cox of NESN, the Giants blitzed Patriots quarterbacks by a count of 21 times. That’s 16 more blitzes than what New England faced in last year’s Week 1 of the preseason.

Blitzes Patriots QBs faced in Week 1 of the preseason, per @PFF: 2017: 6

2018: 9

2019: 8

2021: 5

2022: 21 https://t.co/YudlF6Qkh0 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 12, 2022

Belichick wasn’t too thrilled with the Giants’ defensive philosophy.

“Well, with what the Giants were doing, there’s a lot of reasons for some of the things that we did just to try to manage the game,” Belichick said after the Aug. 11 game. “So, just leave it at that.”

Patriots quarterbacks lucked out, however. New York ended up with just one sack and four quarterback hits to Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe and Brian Hoyer.

Giants Could’ve Shown More on Defense

Pro Football Focus docked the Giants with 11 total pressures on the Patriots’ 40 pass attempts.

It was interesting to hear Belichick’s words on the Giants’ defense. NJ.com’s Art Stapleton noted that the Giants were “vanilla” on defense, especially after watching Martindale run his defense during the summer.

The funny thing about the claim that the Giants blitzed too much last night and irked Belichick is that most of us who have watched Wink Martindale's defense all summer came away thinking they were so damn vanilla vs. Patriots last night, except for some blitzes late. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 12, 2022

Rookie inside linebacker Darrian Beavers agreed with Stapleton’s sentiment.

“It was vanilla,” Beavers said of the Giants’ defensive plan. “It was just really basic, just to see the guys flying around doing the best they can. I feel they kept it basic so we could fly around.”

Beavers had a solid showing as he got the start for Blake Martinez, who is still recovering from his 2021 ACL injury. During the second quarter, Beavers stopped a screen pass for a two-yard loss and finished with three tackles, which included one tackle for loss.

The Cincinnati product even wore the headset and communicated with coordinator Wink Martindale to call the plays for the second-team defense.

Beavers was ready for the challenge.

“When you go out there for your first time you hope to go crazy and put on a show, but I have to keep my composure and not go all willy-nilly and try to make a bunch of plays,” Beavers said. “For me, it’s to keep my composure, and when the plays come, make them.”

Daboll Getting Accustomed to HC Duties

Head coach Brian Daboll nailed his first preseason win. Along with that, came new responsibilities.

In his time with the Buffalo Bills, he was offensive coordinator and called the team’s offensive plays. Now as head coach, he’s given the duties to offensive playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who has been the Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach for the last four seasons.

He also threw his first challenge flag and said he was “upset” about losing that challenge.

New York got the win, but it took time for Daboll to get used to being the head coach.

“I tell you when it was strange was before the game and the night before,” Daboll said, via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. “You’re going through so many things in your head and thinking about situations. Whether it’s the preseason, regular season, or the playoff game, whatever it may be. You know, it’s a tough job to call plays, and you have to really put a lot of time and effort and energy into it, and Mike has done a good job with it. Again, it’s his first game. Certainly there’s no game-planning going on, but, again, the operation of calling it, getting it in quick to the quarterback, giving little reminders. I thought he did a good job.”