Giants Players Sound Off on NFL Amid Injury Concerns

The use of turf fields has come under the scrutiny of NFL players this season. MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, is one of five NFL stadiums to utilize ‘slit film’ turf, which has led to Giants players and their opponents complaining the surface has increased the number of injuries during games.

Two Giants players — safeties Landon Collins and Julin Love — tweeted their displeasure about playing on turf on November 12, with their tweets ending with the hashtag “SaferFields.”

“Billions made off the game and yet we can’t get safe playing surfaces to do our jobs. Enough is enough. #SaferFields,” wrote Collins.

“No one knows the beating that our bodies take on turf more than us – the players. The sport is violent enough. We shouldn’t be taking more damage from the field, too. #SaferFields,” tweeted Love.

The two Giants players’ comments came after NFLPA president J.C. Tretter released a statement urging the five NFL venues to ban the use of ‘slit film’ turf surfaces. Tretter said that games played on the surface have increased in-game injury rates compared to other playing surfaces — particularly when it comes to non-contact, foot and ankle injuries.

“The NFL and its experts have agreed with this data and acknowledge that the slit film field is less safe,” Tretter wrote in his release. “Player leadership wrote a letter to the NFL this week demanding the immediate removal of these fields and a ban on them going forward, both in stadiums and for practice fields. The NFL has not only refused to mandate this change immediately, but they have also refused to commit to mandating a change away from slit film in the future at all.”

Key Giants WR Suffered Injury at MetLife Stadium

The Giants suffered a blow when wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore his ACL in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. It was a non-contact injury on a turf field, which leads to NFL players expressing their preference for grass.

Giants star running back Saquon Barkley didn’t shy away from the topic and understands why so many players like grass fields.

“Personally, I’m not really a fan of turf,” Barkley said on September 30, via CBS Sports. “Starting to understand, when I was a rookie, why older guys would complain about the turf. I guess you start to have more understanding about that. I don’t really look too deep into that, whether it’s turf out there or not. I just try to go out there and perform at a high level and help my team win. That’s something I can’t control, so I try to control what I can control.”

Barkley has dealt with his fair share of injuries, including a torn ACL at Soldier Field in Chicago. That stadium uses grass, but it is widely considered to be one of the worst grass fields in the entire league.

Prominent NFL Players Voice Out

Collins and Love weren’t the only NFL players calling for the NFL to implement safer fields.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle chimed in on the conversation that was started by Tretter.

“I believe that we — and all teams — should be playing on grass. This is an age-old issue, and I believe the time to address the problem is now! Let’s have the conversation. #saferfields,” tweeted Kupp.

“Field conditions impact everyone, from players to fans to coaches and GMs. No one wants to see players sidelined by injury because owners choose to save money over a bad field. #SaferFields @NFLPA @nfl,” wrote Kittle.

Most recently, Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell said that playing on turf feels “literally like concrete.”

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman called on the NFL to ban slit film turf as an analyst during Amazon’s Thursday Night Football postgame last week.

“It needs to change immediately,” Sherman said, per All Bengals. “The league champions player safety. And when there’s clear evidence of a playing surface being dangerous—there’s nine more serious injuries on this surface than even other turfs—like, you need to change it now.