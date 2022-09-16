Giants Playmaker Ruled Out in Week 2, Grim Injury Updates on Starting Defenders

With the New York Giants releasing a long injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday’s game vs the Carolina Panthers, you would think it’d be for a Week 12 game, not for the second week of the season.

Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) has been declared out of Sunday’s game vs the Carolina Panthers. He was injured in last week’s game, but he told The Athletic that his injury wasn’t deemed serious. Kadarius Toney (hamstring), who landed on the injury report Thursday, is ruled questionable. The Florida product played in just seven snaps last week.

As for the defense, Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) is one of two Giants listed as doubtful as he joins fellow edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (calf). Both were limited through the week and Thibodeaux expressed optimism on Thursday about his chances of making his NFL debut this week, which now appears to be unlikely.

Last week, Thibodeaux and Ojulari were listed as doubtful on the injury report and didn’t play in Week 1. Oshane Ximines and Jihad Ward took their places. Ward was named defensive MVP in a unanimous vote among the Giants players and coaches.

The Giants will be without cornerbacks Aaron Robinson (appendectomy) and Nick McCloud (hamstring). Robinson underwent surgery Monday and it’s likely that veteran Fabian Moreau gets activated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

GIANTS GAME STATUSES VS. PANTHERS: Out:

CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring)

S Jason Pinnock (Shoulder)

CB Aaron Robinson (Appendicitis)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee) Doubtful:

OLB Azeez Ojulari (Calf)

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (Knee) Questionable:

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 16, 2022

WR Room Cause for Concern

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Toney not play on Sunday. He missed seven games last season due to injuries and has been on the injury report 14 times over his 19-game NFL career.

With Robinson out and Toney’s uncertain injury status, the Giants will have Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Richie James as the team’s top three wide receivers. Kenny Sills and Darius Slayton are the presumed No. 4 and No. 5 wide receivers.

In the season opener, running back Saquon Barkley led the Giants in targets (7), followed by James (6) and Shepard (4). Golladay had two catches for 22 yards on 77% of his offensive snaps.

The Giants can weather the storm by running the football with Barkley as much as they did in Week 1.

But it’s tough to ask for another 164 rushing yard performance from the Penn State product.

Positive Injury News

Rookie safety Dane Belton, who broke his collarbone during the early parts of training camp, was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday. He was not on the injury report for both days.

At the time of his injury, Belton was thought to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, which would’ve caused him to miss more than the first quarter of the season. He’ll now make his debut in Week 2 vs the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium.

Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale had Belton working as the Giants’ No. 3 safety before the injury, behind starters Xavier McKinney and Julian Love.

Martindale is glad to welcome back Belton.