Giants Official Twitter Account Calls Out ‘Experts’ After Playoff Berth

Entering the 2022 season, the New York Giants were overwhelming favorites to not make the playoffs after having a 4-13 record in 2021. Big Blue not only qualified for this year’s playoffs, but they did it with one week of football to go in Week 17 with their 38-10 home win against the Indianapolis Colts.

After Sunday’s victory, the Giants’ Twitter account poked fun at the “experts” preseason predictions.

Gotta love the “experts” pic.twitter.com/qyi6shH3ZB — New York Giants (@Giants) January 1, 2023

The Giants punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2016 on Sunday.

They’ve accomplished that feat in head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen’s first seasons at their respective positions — all while dealing with numerous injuries across the roster and a tough salary cap situation working against them.

Daniel Jones’ Stellar Performance

Before Sunday’s game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Giants are hopeful of retaining impending free agent Daniel Jones.

The 2019 first-round pick has been a more-than-capable NFL starter in 2022 and has shined under Daboll. Jones continued to dazzle on Sunday as he finished 19-of-24 for 177 yards and two touchdowns. The 25-year-old also ran for 91 yards and two scores on 11 carries as well.

After the game, Jones received an ovation from the MetLife Stadium crowd. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo spoke to Saquon Barkley, who had plenty to say to the signal-caller after the win.

“I told him I loved him, man,” Barkley said. “Every single day he comes in to work. And it’s about time he starts getting some damn respect, for real.”

With Saquon Barkley and a few of his friends after the #Giants clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. pic.twitter.com/wLyttVZcMF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 1, 2023

The Giants were scrutinized at the time of the selection of Jones in 2019. It’s safe to say the narrative around the 2019 first-round pick has shifted dramatically over the last year, as the signal-caller has led the franchise to a playoff berth.

On Sunday, the New York Post caught up to Giants owner John Mara, who

“It’s great,” Mara told Ian O’Connor of The Post. “To draft him as high as we drafted him, we got a lot of criticism. He took a lot of criticism. To see him come into his own is very gratifying.”

Giants owner John Mara, asked by The Post about Daniel Jones: “It’s great. To draft him as high as we drafted him, we got a lot of criticism. He took a lot of criticism. To see him come into his own is very gratifying.” — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) January 1, 2023

Rest of Giants’ Social Media Reacts to Playoff Berth

Not only did the Giants qualify for the playoffs on Sunday during the team’s lopsided victory over the Colts. They also broke the 30-point threshold for the first time since Week 5 of the 2022 season. The Giants had gone 43 games without reaching 30 points.

New York will open the playoffs in two weeks in the Wild Card round against an undetermined team. You better believe Giants fans loved every second of the team’s accomplishment.

One Giants fan tweeted: “For the first time in a long while, it has actually been fun being a New York Giants fan this season, which very few expected—myself included. Regardless of what ensues in the playoffs, Giants fans can finally be optimistic about the future.”

For the first time in a long while, it has actually been fun being a New York Giants fan this season, which very few expected—myself included. Regardless of what ensues in the playoffs, Giants fans can finally be optimistic about the future. — Harold Eric (@theHaroldEric) January 1, 2023

“We have watched SO MANY blowouts over the past decade. It is GLORIOUS to be on the right side of one for once The New York Football Giants are BACK!!!” one Giants fan tweeted.

We have watched SO MANY blowouts over the past decade. It is GLORIOUS to be on the right side of one for once 🤩 The New York Football Giants are BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/7pcq2NA72K — Jon Lee (@TheSoccerJon) January 1, 2023

Giants fan Joni Kenobi tweeted: The New York Football Giants are making the playoffs in 2023 and I, for once, am completely speechless. BIG BLUE!!!!