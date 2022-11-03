Giants Predicted to Extend 24-Year-Old Breakout Star

The New York Giants are 6-2 at the bye week and sitting comfortably as they get closer to a potential playoff run. That doesn’t mean the Giants won’t look for what’s best for 2023 and beyond.

No additions were made by the Giants by the Nov. 1 trade deadline. During his press conference on Tuesday, Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters that the Giants will discuss potential extensions for players.

“We’ll have those meetings this week,” Schoen said, via Giants Wire. “We’ll kind of circle up with some strategy meetings as we move forward on contract extensions and if we may or may not do anybody. If I did, this would be the week. I would want to entertain it during the bye week, and then I probably won’t do anything after that.

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley will be the most notable players eligible for a contract extension after the 2022 season. But Schoen cautioned that there are still games left to evaluate the two players, and he’s not excluding the rest of the roster.

“There’s nine games left, so it’s an ongoing evaluation for everybody on the roster, not just Saquon and Daniel being UFAs,” Schoen said Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. “Obviously, those are two important players to where we are right now, but it’s a constant evaluation. We still have nine games left.”

There are other players that the Giants will likely discuss and one reporter believes there’s one under-the-radar player on the team’s defense that could get his recognition.

Young Defender a Contract Candidate

Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina believes the Giants could extend 24-year-old safety Julian Love.

“If we’re talking contract extensions, would think Julian Love is one guy they can get done,” Traina wrote on November 1. “Also curious to see if they look to do something with Nick Gates or wait and instead prioritize Daniel Jones.”

If we're talking contract extensions, would think Julian Love is one guy they can get done. Also curious to see if they look to do something with Nick Gates or wait and instead prioritize Daniel Jones. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) November 1, 2022

One of the biggest reasons for the Giants’ success so far has been the stout defense of Love. The 2019 fourth-round Giants safety leads the team in total tackles (58) and has one interception and one forced fumble.

Love was given the starting role entering the 2022 season. He was named a team captain before the season, despite not being a full-time starter in the past. It’s evident that teammates respect the fourth-year pro since he received enough player votes from both the defensive side of the ball and from special teams.

“I’m not going to lie; it means an awful lot to me,” Love said after getting the team captain nod in August, via Sports Illustrated. “I’ve never been a captain in my entire life, and to do it for the Giants of all places at the highest level, it’s hard not to get emotional about it.

Love has been part of key moments this season. In Week 2, the Notre Dame product recorded a huge late-game sack in the Giants’ 19-16 over the Carolina Panthers.

Julian Love sack on 3rd down!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LTb3y9jzJ5 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 18, 2022

He also caught a late-game interception against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, which played a role in the Giants’ 24-20 victory in Week 6.

ehufgljyselgjaweflgeqeqkaefgks 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/tIZxk1lOlf — New York Giants (@Giants) October 16, 2022

Love has produced greatly alongside Xavier McKinney. He’ll be a free agent after the 2022 season and the Giants would love to have him locked up for the foreseeable future.

Other Contract Candidates

Schoen was recently a guest on NFL insider Peter Schrager’s podcast and discussed the players the Giants can build around.

“Yeah, we have nine picks going into next year,” Schoen said. “Financially, we’ll be in better shape and then the good thing with the roster is there’s some players that were here before I got here that are good young talents,” Schoen said. “You know: Andrew Thomas, Dexter Lawrence, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Saquon (Barkley), Daniel Jones. There are pieces in place that were here previously that hey, if they continue to perform at their level, you take care of your own.”

Thomas and Lawrence both have 90.1 Pro Football Focus team grades in 2022. It’s clear that the former first-round draft picks are on their journeys to reaching their first Pro Bowl.

Schoen has taken notice and will have a chance to review the future of his team’s core during the bye week.