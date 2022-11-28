Giants Provide Promising Injury Updates on Two Key Starters

The injury-riddled 7-4 New York Giants are getting healthier just in time as they face the 7-5 Washington Commanders on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants announced Monday that they have designated outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (knee), and defensive back Tony Jefferson (foot) for return from Injured Reserve.

-G Ben Bredeson

-DB Tony Jefferson

-LB Azeez Ojulari pic.twitter.com/Z9eJlbWGy3 — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 28, 2022

Last week, the Giants cleared two spots on their 53-man roster by waiving offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and safety Trenton Thompson.

The Giants have used six of their maximum eight short-term IR return designations thus far this season.

Giants Potentially Getting Key Contributors Back

The Giants could see two starters back in action in Week 13 in Bredeson and Ojulari.

Bredeson was the team’s starting left guard after Shane Lemieux suffered toe and foot injuries in the preseason that required surgery. He was injured in a Week 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before his injury, he played in 366 snaps and allowed just six total pressures in those snaps.

There’s a chance that Bredeson could be given left guard duties with if he is activated. There’s also a chance that Jon Feliciano is cleared to play as he missed the game against the Dallas Cowboys with a neck injury. With Nick Gates taking over at the center position, Feliciano could make the switch from center to left guard and share duties with Bredeson.

The Giants have used Joshua Ezeudu, who is ailing due to a neck injury, Lemieux and Jack Anderson in Bredeson’s place over the past four games.

As for Ojulari, he hasn’t played since Week 4. He was the Giants’ second-round pick in 2021 and had eight quarterback sacks in 2021. He’s only played in two games this season due to calf injuries.

Ojulari had been dealing with nagging soft-tissue injuries all summer. He started training camp on the non-football injury list due to a hamstring issue. Shortly after his activation in mid-August, the calf injury put him back on the shelf. He returned in Weeks 3 and 4, but a calf injury set him back.

In 60 snaps, Ojulari has three quarterback pressures and one sack. Big Blue is hoping Ojulari brings his 2021 form to a pass rush with 181 total pressures but just 19 sacks.

Giants Lineman Given Award

It was announced on November 28 that Nick Gates has been named the team’s 2022 recipient of the Ed Block courage award.

Nick Gates named Giants' recipient of Ed Block Courage Award Details: https://t.co/Sb9lMmyrCe pic.twitter.com/QdQggWFokm — New York Giants (@Giants) November 28, 2022

The Ed Block Courage Awards honors current NFL players who “exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. By a vote, NFL teammates select the recipients.

Each year, all 32 NFL teams hold a vote to select their Ed Block Courage Award recipient. This year, it was Gates, who suffered a gruesome leg injury early last season that was initially considered “career-ending” by doctors.

“It was pretty cool,” said Gates of receiving the award this past week. “I got voted by my teammates for it. I knew I was up for it, but I didn’t know I was getting told that day.”

Gates is now off to a good start in 2022. On Thanksgiving, he posted an 82.4 Pro Football Focus overall grade in his first start of the season, at center.