Giants Pursued Trading for 9-Time Pro Bowl QB in Offseason: Report

In 2022, the New York Giants are beginning a new chapter in management with general manager Joe Schoen and a rebuilt coaching staff with Brian Daboll at the helm.

But there was also an effort in beginning a new chapter at the quarterback position.

According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, the Giants were among teams that called the Seattle Seahawks in pursuit of All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson, who ended up being traded to the Denver Broncos in March. Seattle acquired two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant in the trade.

Among teams that also phoned Seattle was the New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders.

The Seahawks knew Wilson wanted to play in Denver, and general manager John Schneider apologized to the non-Broncos teams whom he told that Wilson was not available. Henderson wrote that Schneider “kept New Orleans involved in the bidding so the Broncos would have to compete against another offer.” Schneider was also heavily interested Lock, who was a part of the eventual Wilson package.

On September 1, Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract with the Broncos.

It was reported late last year by NFL insider Jordan Schultz that Wilson would waive his no-trade clause for several teams, including the Giants.

There is no evidence the Giants sent an offer for Wilson during their interest.

While the Commanders and Saints made pivots in their respective quarterback searches, the Giants will enter 2022 with fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones returning under center — while in the process declining to exercise the former first-rounder pick’s fifth-year option.

All or Nothing for Jones

It hasn’t been easy for Jones during his three seasons in the NFL. In 37 career starts, Jones has a record of 12-25.

Through 38 career games, Jones has thrown for 8,392 yards, 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He’s also ran for 1,000 rushing yards and has five touchdowns and 28 lost fumbles. Jones has yet to play a full season as he came into the league as Eli Manning’s successor in Week 4 of 2019 and dealt with injuries each season since.

However, Jones has also been dealt a bad hand as far as continuity with management goes. He’s entering the 2022 season with his third head coach and offensive coordinator. The Giants have also been riddled with injuries in each season of Jones’s tenure. The offensive line has been a revolving door, which has resulted in him being sacked 105 times over the past three seasons.

Nonetheless, ESPN released on August 23 its power rankings for the 2022 NFL season. While they ranked each team, they also listed a player on the “hot seat” for each respective franchise.

The Giants came in as the 28th team on the power rankings, while Jones was named as their player on the hot seat.

“I could easily have gone with Saquon Barkley here, considering this year is his last chance to convince anyone he is worth a significant second contract,” ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan wrote. “But Jones is the quarterback, and he had the fifth-year option in his rookie contract declined this offseason. No more excuses, either, as this is his last chance to prove to the Giants that he is their franchise quarterback now that he is working in new coach Brian Daboll’s offense.”

Youngster Who Can Help Jones

No one can say the Giants don’t have a shortage of playmaking options on offense.

When healthy, Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard are among the possible options on offense for Jones.

Specifically, Toney could be a difference-maker, if he can stay healthy. He had a minor knee procedure during the offseason and has been in and out of practices during the summer due to hamstring and leg issues. Toney wasn’t listed on the Giants’ injury report Wednesday. He’s poised to be among Jones’ top targets Week 1 in Tennessee.

The Florida product caught 39 passes in 10 games as a rookie in 2021. He broke out in the 2021 Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, posting 10 receptions on 189 yards.

Schoen expects Toney to be available in Week 1 after not playing in any preseason games this summer.

“I’m excited to see Kadarius,” Schoen said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “I’m excited to see him get on the field in a game, in a meaningful opportunity, and know the playbook and make plays. We’re planning on him being ready on September 11 when we go play Tennessee.”