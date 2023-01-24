Giants 24-Year-Old Pass Rusher Bolts for New Team in AFC

New York Giants linebacker Quincy Roche is headed back to the team that originally drafted him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of Roche to a Reserve/Future contract on Tuesday, January 24.

We have signed LB Quincy Roche to a Reserve/Future contract. @BordasLaw https://t.co/MOc7DGoT6p — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 24, 2023

Roche, 24, was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He didn’t make the team out of training camp as a rookie. The Giants then claimed Roche on waivers and has spent the last two seasons in New York where he played in 17 games, starting three.

For his career, Roche has posted 36 total tackles, two and a half sacks and a forced fumble. However, he spent the majority of the 2022 season on the Giants practice squad. In that span, the Giants waived Roche twice only to send him to their practice squad after each time.

Giants Announce Future Deals Signings

The Giants took their heir first step into the 2023 offseason after their blowout divisional round playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on January 21.

According to the Giants’ official website on January 22, the team has signed reserve/future contracts with defensive tackle Vernon Butler, running back Jashaun Corbin, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, cornerback Zyon Gilbert, offensive lineman Devery Hamilton, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, wide receiver Dre Miller, wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, wide receiver Makai Polk and safety Trenton Thompson.

Later that day, they also signed tight end Chris Myarick to a reserve/futures contract for the 2023 season.

New York had previously signed offensive lineman Solomon Kindley to a futures contract. They have a total of 12 reserve/future contracts for the 2023 season.

All of the players that signed with the Giants on January 22 were on the team’s practice squad this season. Many of them were also elevated for games or spent time on the active roster.

Futures contract lock in a spot on the 90-man offseason roster for players who didn’t finish the season on the 53-man active roster. Players signed to futures contracts usually get a one-year minimum contract with little or no guaranteed money.

Giants’ Brian Daboll Receives Award

It was announced on January 24 that Giants head coach Brian Daboll was named the NFC Coach of the Year as part of the 53rd annual 101 awards.

Daboll led his team to go 9-7-1 and win a Wild Card playoff game in 2022, a year after the organization won only four games. He became the first head coach in Giants history to win their postseason debut since Dan Reeves in 1993.

“Hired in January 2022, Daboll’s first season with the Giants saw the team record its first winning season and playoff berth since 2016,” the press release stated, via Giants.com. “His 20+ years of NFL coaching experience helped the Giants get off to a 6-1 start to the season, marking the best start for a Giants first-year head coach since 1929. He is also the fifth Giants head coach to lead his team to the playoffs in his debut season. Of the three first-time head coaches who made the 2022 playoffs, Daboll is the only one who advanced to the Divisional Round. In doing so, Daboll became the first Giants coach since 1993 to win his post-season debut.”

Daboll had a big hand in the Giants getting their first playoff berth since 2016 and their first postseason victory since their Super Bowl win in the 2011-2012 season. The Giants are projected to have 11 draft picks in April and over $50 million in cap space once the 2023 free agency begins.

The 47-year-old Daboll will be presented with the NFC Coach of the Year Award by the 101 Committee on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in Kansas City.