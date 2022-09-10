NFC Contender Poaches Giants OL From Practice Squad Amid Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced Saturday that they’ve elevated defensive back Tony Jefferson and outside linebacker Quincy Roche to their active roster. During the process, the Arizona Cardinals signed Max Garcia off the Giants practice squad.

Garcia returns to the Cardinals as he was with the team from 2019-21. He is the second offensive lineman on the Giants practice squad to sign with another team’s active roster. Wyatt Davis signed with the New Orleans Saints Thursday.

Roche was waived when the Giants trimmed to 53 players at the end of training camp. He played 14 games with three starts in New York last season and posted 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

Jefferson was signed to the practice squad last week. He started 35 games with the Baltimore Ravens from 2017-2019 and has familiarity with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. He was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator from 2018-2021. Reason for Elevations Roche is needed due to rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) being listed as doubtful and not expected to play. Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Automatically Win $150 on NFL Games This Weekend Jefferson is elevated because rookie safety Dane Belton (clavicle) is listed as questionable and unlikely to play.

Thibodeaux hurt his knee in a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His original return was 3-4 weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, which put his Week 1 availability in jeopardy. Ojulari has dealt with soft-tissue injuries all summer. He began training camp on the non-football injury list due to a hamstring injury. Then, a calf injury forced him back on the sidelines after a mid-August activation.