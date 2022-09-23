Proposed Trade Lands Giants Former Top 5 Pick Defender

For the first two weeks of the season, the New York Giants have had two of their starting edge rushers out due to injury — Azeez Ojulari (calf) and first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee).

While both players are trending toward playing in Week 3, the Giants could be on the prowl to trade for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who could help the team’s depth.

Ferrell has played in just over 25% of the defensive snaps in 2022. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft is likely to depart next offseason and the Raiders could choose to sell low if the team were to trade the defensive end before the trade deadline.

It was a move pitched by Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey, with the Giants giving up a seventh-round pick in the deal.

“If anything, a trade for Ferrell would be a buy-low move on a player that has failed to live up to his draft position,” Tansey wrote. “Dealing a seventh-round pick in exchange for a former first-rounder may be worth it to take a chance on a player who could provide depth at a position of need.

More on Clelin Ferrell

There was a reason why Ferrell, 25, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was a 4-star recruit and one of the top 100 players in the 2015 recruiting class. During Ferrell’s time with Clemson, he was a two-time national champion, he was also a two-time All-American and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. He finished his college career with 50.5 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, and five forced fumbles.

Unfortunately, Ferrell has only racked up eight sacks over his first three seasons. He’s settled into a backup role with the Raiders after starting 26 games during his first two seasons in the league. Ferrell has gotten stuck on the depth chart behind Pro Bowlers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. While Ferrell is only 25, there’s reason to believe other teams, which could include the Giants, would want to buy low and give him a fresh start.

Ferrell has 43 games of regular-season experience while recording a total of 80 tackles (50 solo), including 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 24 quarterback hits, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, according to Pro Football Reference.

Giants Have Gotten Production From Backup Defenders

With Thibodeaux and Ojulari missing the first two games, the Giants have played Oshane Ximines and Jihad Ward at the outside linebacker position.

Both players have done their part. Ximines has posted a pass breakup in each of the first two games, along with three quarterback hits, five total pressures and his first sack since 2019. His 80.5 overall PFF grade ranks 18th among edge defenders, while his 75.5 run defense grade is the 12th-highest at the position.

“I’ve said this from the beginning. Again, I don’t know where he was last year. I just know where he is this year. His mind’s on right,” Daboll on Ximines after last Sunday’s win. “He’s been a big part of our football team. He’s got energy. I think he has talent. I think Wink’s getting talent out of him. He’s a confident player.”

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale named Ward the team’s defensive player of Week 1. as he recorded six total tackles.

Overall, the Giants have to be pleased with the edge rushing group so far.