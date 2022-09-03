2 Former Giants Starters Visit Raiders: Report

There’s interest in two recent former New York Giants starters from one team.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported Friday that the Las Vegas Raiders tried out four players for workouts, which include linebackers Reggie Ragland and Alec Ogletree and defensive backs T.J. Carrie and Jarren Williams.

The Raiders tried out veteran LBs Alec Ogletree and Reggie Ragland, who both played for DC Patrick Graham last season. They also tried out DBs TJ Carrie and Jarren Williams. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 2, 2022

Of the four players that worked out, Ragland and Ogletree have Giants ties.

Ogletree & Ragland’s History

Ogletree was a first-round pick by the then St. Louis Rams in 2013. He nabbed a second-team All-Pro in 2016 and totaled over 110 tackles in three of his five seasons with the Rams. The George product signed a four-year contract worth $42 million with the team in 2017.

In 2018, the Giants traded a fourth-round pick and swap of late-round picks to the Rams for Ogletree. He would become the team’s captain and was one of then-general manager Dave Gettleman’s first acquisitions.

However, Ogletree’s tenure in New York would be a disappointment. He appeared and started in 26 games for the Giants and wouldn’t live up to being one of the top-paid inside linebackers. His pass coverage wasn’t optimal and his playing time decreased as a result. The Giants cut Ogletree in 2020 and took a dead-money hit of $3.5 million and save $8.25 million against the salary cap during that season.

Last season, the Chicago Bears signed Ogletree to a one-year deal. He started in 16 games for the first time since 2016 and posted 87 tackles and four passes defended.

As for Ragland, he was a second-round pick drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2016 and tore his ACL before his rookie season. The Bills traded him to the Chiefs before his second season. He spent three seasons in Kansas City and totaled 32 starts with the team. Ragland finished his KC tenure as part of a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

He notched eight tackles and one tackle for a loss during that postseason run and took a deal with the Detroit Lions the following spring.

The Alabama product spent last season with the Giants, whose defense was run by current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. He started nine times and appeared in all 17 games and accumulated 67 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Schoen Talks on Hard Decisions

The Giants have been making moves left and right with less than two weeks to go until the season opener.

General manager Joe Schoen spoke on the hectic week of roster cuts and additions on Thursdays and wasn’t candid about preparing Week 1 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

“It’s been a whirlwind week,” Schoen said, via Giants.com. “I just cut 30 players. I’m just trying to get through the day. We haven’t talked about game plan. We haven’t talked about actives, inactives (for the game). I think every team, it’s going to take three to four weeks to figure out who we are.” Daniel Jones is heading into his fourth year, but the team declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Schoen isn’t going to put expectations on Jones, but he’s satisfied with his preseason results.

“I’m not going to get into expectations, but I’m happy where he is,” Schoen said. “I think you guys saw the two preseason games he played in; I think he played well. You guys were here for the Jets practice. I think he performed well at the Jets practice. So, again, I know some people were getting on him early on. And it’s Wink’s (defensive coordinator Wink Martindale) defense, and he’s sending people from left field, and we’re not game planning for that. He’s also trying to be on the same page with some of the receivers.