Two Former Giants Starting Defenders Visit Ravens: Report

The New York Giants have been notorious for adding players with Baltimore Ravens ties in 2022. General manager Joe Schoen has brought in former Ravens offensive lineman Tyre Phillips, linebacker Charles Wiley, wide receivers Jaylon Moore and Bailey Gather and safety Tony Jefferson.

The Ravens are attempting to return the favor.

According to TheScore’s Jordan Schultz, former Giants linebacker Blake Martinez and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul are visiting the Ravens. Pierre-Paul visited Baltimore back in June, but did not sign with the team.

The Ravens are reeling on defense after giving up 28 points in the fourth quarter in their back-breaking loss against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

Pierre-Paul’s History

Pierre-Paul had surgery on his shoulder in February after playing with a torn rotator cuff in 2021. He played in 12 games last season, posting 2.5 sacks.

The 33-year-old last played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was from 2018 to 2021, including a Super Bowl in that span. In 2020, he nabbed four forced fumbles and 9.5 sacks.

Before being a Buc, Pierre-Paul was with the Giants from 2010 to 2017, winning his first Super Bowl trophy in 2011. He had four seasons with more than eight sacks and five seasons with 16 games appeared.

Pierre-Paul’s resume speaks volumes. He has three Pro Bowl selections, one first-team All-Pro, 603 total tackles, 91.5 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, four interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

Martinez’s Resume

Martinez signed a three-year contract worth $30 million in 2020 with the Giants after playing four years with the Green Bay Packers. He started 16 games for the Giants in 2020, posting 151 tackles and recording three sacks. However, he played just three games in 2021 after tearing his ACL.

The veteran defender was given a pay cut to return to the Giants in March.

But it seemed that the new Giants coaching staff wasn’t buying into Martinez even after making a full recovery and participating in training camp and preseason games. He was cut in September before Week 1.