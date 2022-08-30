Giants Cut 12 Including ‘Surprise’ Veteran & Promising Young Defender

The New York Giants are continuing to thin out their roster before the 53-man roster deadline at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

And boy, they didn’t wait to do so.

On the morning of Aug. 30, the Giants released the following 12 players:

Of the 12 players, Douglas’s release wasn’t expected. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan described his cut as a “bit of a surprise based on his role this summer.”

Bit of a surprise based on his role this summer. Think the Giants could have a few new backup OL when the dust settles https://t.co/wVIk7adNdz — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 30, 2022

The Giants signed Douglas in the offseason. He reunited with head coach Brian Daboll as he made eight starts at right guard and three at center for the Buffalo Bills last season. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman was a fourth-round selection by the Miami Dolphins in 2015 and has played in 50 regular-season games with 11 starts during his career.

The veteran lineman did suffer an ankle injury during the first preseason game. However, he did play in 50 snaps in Sunday’s preseason game vs. the New York Jets. Shane Lemieux is also expected to miss Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans and Douglas was one of the few candidates to start in his absence.

NJ.com’s Art Stapleton believes that Douglas could return to the Giants and that the 30-year-old lineman isn’t subject to waivers.

Douglas struggled early in bid to be backup center, then fell behind when he got banged up. This is one of those where I could see Douglas returning later this week. He is not subject to waivers, so could be some roster gymnastics at play. We'll see what other options are there. https://t.co/s6wcUE4wV7 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 30, 2022

The release of Roche wasn’t as surprising. On August 24, Pro Football Focus’s Doug Kyed gathered intel across the league and pegged Roche as a potential trade or cut candidate.

“He played over 400 snaps and started three games for the Giants last season as a rookie, but it’s a new regime in New York, and Roche is seeing most of his preseason action in the fourth quarter,” Kyed wrote.

New York has added rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux to the edge rushing mix and hopes to see him healthy by Week 1 after suffering a sprained MCL injury in the preseason. The Giants have also been leaning heavily on 2021 fourth-round draft pick Elerson Smith. Starting pass rusher Azeez Ojulari is also back after being on the NFI list.

Roche was competing with Oshane Ximines, who’s been receiving more reps in the preseason. Despite posting 35 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 401 regular season snaps as a situational pass rusher last season, it wasn’t enough for Roche to make the final 53-man roster.

The Giants cut seven players on Aug. 29 and the team has cut 12 on Aug. 30 as of 10:30 A.M. ET, making the roster total at 61.

They have 8 more players to release by the roster cut deadline.

Release of Backup QB Gives Signal

There was a chance that Webb would make the 53-man roster after a stellar preseason. He spent the last three years with the Bills and signed with the Giants in the offseason to reunite with Daboll.

However, Tyrod Taylor was ahead of Webb on the depth chart all off-season. Taylor suffered a neck injury in the team’s final preseason game, but Daboll said that the veteran quarterback “is just sore.” With the release of Webb, Taylor is apparently healthy enough to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Daniel Jones when the season starts.

“I’d say they’re all tough,” Daboll said on Sunday of making cuts, via USA Today’s Giants Wire. “At this time, they’re all tough regardless of — it’s a tough decision anytime you’re releasing a player. Whether they were capable enough to make it or not, it’s still tough. But there’s certainly a lot of conversation that will happen here tonight, tomorrow, the next day to try to do what’s best for our team.”

While Webb can go through waivers, Duggan isn’t ruling out that the 27-year-old could land on the practice squad.