Giants Surprisingly Release 25-Year-Old Shortly After Signing

The New York Giants made an unexpected move on November 9. A day after the Giants released defensive back Olaijah Griffin and signed defensive tackle Aaron Crawford to the practice squad, the team announced they had terminated Crawford’s contract.

With a need at defensive tackle after Nick Williams (biceps) was put on Injured Reserve, the Giants signed the former Baltimore Ravens’ Aaron Crawford on Tuesday.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll wasn’t specific on why Crawford had a short stay with the team.

“It just didn’t work out,” Daboll told reporters Wednesday.

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale told the media on Wednesday that the team will most likely call someone up from the practice squad. Among the defensive linemen options are Ryde Anderson and Henery Mondeaux. New York also worked out defensive tackle Anthony Rush on Monday, but he hasn’t been signed.

The Giants have two open spots on the 53-man active roster.

Aaron Crawford’s NFL Past

The 6-foot-1, 315-pound Crawford originally joined the Ravens in 2020 as a rookie undrafted free agent out of North Carolina. He played for Martindale, who was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator at the time.

Crawford spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, though he did play in one game and recorded one assisted tackle.

Baltimore brought Crawford back on a one-year Reserve/Futures contract in January of 2021, but he was waived injured on August 31, 2021, and spent the season on injured reserve.

Again, Baltimore signed Crawford in 2022 but was waived with an injury designation on August 31, 2022. He landed on the Ravens’ season-ending IR list due to suffering a groin injury during Baltimore’s preseason finale that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. The 6-foot-1, 315-pounder remained with Baltimore until being released on September 1.

Crawford was named Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2019 after notching nine tackles for loss and 31 stops.

Giants Defender Given Tough Task

Daboll announced Tuesday that Julian Love will be given the green dot, which means that he’ll be relaying the play calls to the defense from Wink Martindale.

This news comes as a result of Xavier McKinney’s ATV accident during the Week 9 bye that caused him to suffer a broken hand, which has landed him on the NFI list for the next four weeks.

Love knows that it’ll be tough replacing McKinney.

“He’s a rising star in this league. It’s tough to replace,” Love told reporters Tuesday. “He’s a guy who has been holding the deep part of the field for us, been able to do some good things for us, played some fundamental football.

“I think the emphasis has to be on guys to not let it feel like there is such a big hole. That is going to take, honestly, a community of guys right now to step up and fill the roles he’s been able to play this season.”

The Giants are 6-2 with McKinney as the team’s defensive play-caller. According to Next Gen Stats, McKinney has not missed a defensive snap since Week 3 of last season, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

Still, Love has been more than capable in his first season as a full-time starter. He was voted a team captain in 2022 and currently has 58 tackles, eight fewer than his career high of 66 set last season. His durability has also been shown, as he’s played in 56 out o 57 career games thus far, missing only one game as a rookie.

Love will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. If he continues to produce in 2022, the Giants will definitely feel urged to extend the 24-year-old Notre Dame product.