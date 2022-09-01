Giants Linked to Ex-Rival Defender After Surprisingly Releasing Starter

In a shocking twist, the New York Giants have announced the release of veteran linebacker Blake Martinez and claimed offensive lineman Tyree Phillips in a corresponding move.

It was a bit strange when the 28-year-old was not voted captain after captaining the last two seasons with the Giants.

Martinez signed a three-year contract worth $30 million in 2020 with the Giants after playing four years with the Green Bay Packers. He started 16 games for the Giants in 2020, posting 151 tackles and recording three sacks. However, he played just three games in 2021 after tearing his ACL.

It seems the new Giants coaching staff wasn’t buying into Martinez even after making a full recovery and participating in training camp and preseason games.

ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan reports that Martinez and the team mutually parted ways.

Blake Martinez’s split with the Giants was a mutual decision, per source. Martinez was excused from practice Wednesday but returned today. The decision was deemed best for both parties. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 1, 2022

New defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has a pressure-filled scheme and Martinez doesn’t have pass-rushing as an attribute. Yet, he was the only proven inside linebacker on the roster. In previous seasons, former defensive coordinator Patrick Graham gave Martinez the green-dot helmet, signaling in the defensive calls to Martinez. Safety Xavier McKinney was given the defensive call responsibilities once Martindale came aboard.

Tae Crowder is expected to get more opportunities at linebacker now that Martinez is out of the picture. Rookie Darrian Beavers would’ve been a possibility to get snaps, but he tore his ACL during the preseason.

Carter Coughlin, Austin Calitro and rookie Micah McFadden make up the rest of the inside linebacker group.

Free Agent Linked to Giants

After the announcement of Martinez, NJ.com’s Art Stapleton reported that free agent cornerback Fabian Moreau visited the Giants Thursday.

Moreau was a third-round pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2017 NFL draft. The UCLA product posted six interceptions in four seasons with the team and started in 18 games out of 60 games he appeared.

He eventually signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 and nabbed 61 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and 11 passes defended. Those were all career-highs for the fifth-year corner.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 76 games and has compiled 186 total tackles (128 solo), three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, six interceptions, and 25 passes defended.