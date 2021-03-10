Giants Release Veteran Offensive Starter

With a declining salary cap ($182.5 million) and the decision to use the franchise tag on Leonard Williams for the second consecutive season ($19.3 million), the New York Giants are in a scramble to free cap space ahead of free agency.

The team took a major step in this direction on Wednesday when they announced the release of guard Kevin Zeitler, who was set to make $12 million in 2021. The move allows the Giants to save approximately $9.6 million vs. the cap due to a dead cap penalty slightly north of $2.5 million.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Zeitler Leaves Behind Big Shoes to Fill Zeitler, who turned 31 years old on Monday, was widely perceived as the Giants’ best offensive lineman. A key piece in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade (yes the Olivier Vernon/OBJ trade was combined into one), Zeitler has started all but one game for the team since arriving in East Rutherford back in 2019. His lone absence came two years ago in a Week 15 victory over the Miami Dolphins –– Eli Manning’s final career start, might we add. In 2020, Zeitler was one of just three Giants offensive linemen to start all 16 games, joining center Nick Gates and right tackle Cam Fleming, the latter of which is an impending free agent. Zeitler’s 18 consecutive starts gives him Big Blue’s second-longest active starting streak behind Dalvin Tomlinson’s 64 (per the team’s official website) –– another player who may have already played his final game in a Giants uniform. Removing Zeitler from Pro Football Focus’ second-worst graded offensive line unit in football a season ago will be a tough pill to swallow for New York. According to PFF, Zeitler was the team’s highest-graded blocker in each of his two seasons with the team. Zeitler’s grading did however take a sizeable step back in 2020, posting a career-low 65.9 overall mark. Far off from his 78.7 overall career average entering the season.

READ NEXT

For more Giants content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.