Giants Fans Call for Player to Be Released After Loss to Seahawks

The New York Giants were outplayed by the Seattle Seahawks in the team’s 27-13 loss on the road. However, there was one Giants player that glaringly hurt New York’s chances of winning.

Giants punt returner Richie James had a rough game. Late in the second quarter, James fumbled a punt return which led to a Seahawks field goal before halftime. Then, he fumbled a punt with 6:04 remaining in the fourth quarter, but this turnover had even bigger complications on the result of the game. Seattle turned the takeaway into a Kenneth Walker rushing touchdown, which was the game-sealer.

Both of James’ miscues led to Seahawks points. To make matters worse, James suffered a concussion after the second fumble which ruled him out for the rest of the game.

It’ll be hard for the Giants to place James as the team’s punt returner. They’ll have to make a decision during their Week 9 bye.

That doesn’t mean Giants fans can’t have a say in what they want to happen. Giants’ Twitter called for James to be cut outright.

The fact remains that James is one of the team’s few healthy receivers. He has 20 receptions and a team-high 191 receiving yards.

James entered the league in the 2018 NFL draft as a seventh-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers. He had a reputation for being a competent punt returner, averaging 8.0 yards per return in 2019 and scoring a touchdown in 2018.

New York could relieve James of his punt-returner role. Maybe the team gives the role to kick returner Gary Brightwell or even rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who has special teams experience from his college days at Kentucky.

We’ll find out soon whether the Giants make a change at the punt returner position.

Brian Daboll Comments on James

The Giants entered Sunday’s game riding a four-game winning streak and aimed to come away with yet another upset.

But it was a day to forget for James. After the loss, head coach Brian Daboll was asked about James’ mistakes.

“I’d have to take a look at it,” Daboll said Sunday, via Talkin’ Giants. “Two tough plays. Richie knows you’ve got to take care of it and that’s the game.”

It would be remiss not to mention other reasons why the Giants couldn’t win their fifth straight game. They had 46 yards at halftime and only scored a touchdown after taking possession on the 2-yard-line after a Tyler Lockett fumble. The Giants could only score due to field goals in their few long drives of the game.

Giants Defense

New York allowed just 274 total yards on offense. But it wasn’t enough in the grand scheme of things against the Seahawks led by head coach Pete Carroll.

It’s never easy facing Wink Martindale’s defense. Just ask Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

“I think they gave us like 20 Cover-0 (looks), which is probably the most I’ve ever had in my life,” Smith said after the Sunday win. “We talked at halftime that if they were gonna give us that much space in zero, it’s basically 1-on-1 with a corner at least 10 yards off.”

Smith still played well, completing 23 of 34 passes for 212 yards and two passing touchdowns, good for a 104.0 passer rating.

Linebacker Tomon Fox stepped up, posting six tackles and two tackles for loss. The undrafted rookie free agent out of North Carolina is coming into his own. Leonard Williams had five tackles, one tackle for loss.

For the most part, the Giants held Walker in check. He came into the game with three straight games with over 80 rushing yards. But a 16-yard rushing touchdown was the difference in the game.