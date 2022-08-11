Giants Free Agent Addition in Danger of Being Cut, Says Analyst

The New York Giants will get a good look at their starters and backups during the team’s first 2022 preseason game against the New England Patriots on August 11.

One of the many positions to watch is the tight-end unit. The Giants released their first unofficial depth chart of the season and rookie Daniel Bellinger was listed as the No. 1 tight end. He was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 draft and was used primarily as a blocker while at San Diego State, finishing with a total of 68 receptions for 771 yards and five touchdowns during his collegiate career.

The Giants have been impressed with Bellinger’s potential in the passing game. However, the tight end group has its unknowns. Many of the Giants’ tight ends have struggled to get things going during camp. It was also announced during the week that rookie tight end Andre Miller suffered a broken forearm.

The biggest tight-end question mark has to be the status of veteran Ricky Seals-Jones, who signed a one-year deal worth $1.1 million with the Giants in the offseason. It’s unknown if he’ll be around when the team takes the field against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville to start the season. He’s missed eight straight practices due to an undisclosed injury.

According to Ed Valentine of SB Nation’s Big Blue View, there’s a possibility of the team cutting Seals-Jones when the team transitions from a 90-man roster to a 53-man roster.

Valentine projects tight ends Bellinger, Chris Myarick, Jordan Akins and Jeremiah Hall to make the roster, with Seals-Jones, Austin Allen and Miller failing to make the roster.

“Ricky Seals-Jones has not practiced since the first day or two of training camp,” Valentine wrote. “Chris Myarick is a guy who has gotten a decent number of first-team reps as a blocking tight end. (Jordan) Akins played for tight ends coach Andy Bischoff in Houston. Jeremiah Hall is currently playing more fullback than true tight end, and with Andre Miller hurt he is the only one on the roster with that skill set.”

NJ.com’s Art Stapleton reported that Seals-Jones is unlikely to play Thursday in the Giants’ first preseason game.

Giants not expected to play: RB Matt Breida, WR David Sills, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, LB Carter Coughlin and CB Rodarius Williams. Might add WR Austin Proehl to that list after today. Daboll said he'd list rookie OL Josh Ezeudu as questionable. https://t.co/baausNxR2I — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 9, 2022

It’s clear that Seals-Jones’ future in New York is looking more and more murky.

Seals-Jones Career

The 27-year-old veteran signed with the Giants in free agency, making New York his fifth team in six seasons. He’s had stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and, most recently, the Washington Commanders.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 243-pound Seals-Jones has 90 catches for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in 54 games. His most productive season came in 2018 when he recorded a career-best 34 receptions for 343 yards.

Seals-Jones started six games for the Commanders in 2021, registering 271 yards and two touchdowns on 30 receptions. He even hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass against the Giants in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

He was considered the early favorite to nab the starting tight end gig once he signed with New York. Now, with a lack of reps, he’ll be lucky to even make the 53-man roster.

Other Free Agent TE Addition Not Making Noise

The Giants also signed veteran tight end Jordan Akins to a one-year deal in the offseason. Akins brings experience to the table and has been a solid receiver, hauling in over 72 percent of his targets in his last two seasons. He also posted more than 400 receiving yards in 2019 and 2020.

Yet, Akins hasn’t stood out in training camp. The 30-year-old has fallen into the shuffle and much like fellow veteran Seals-Jones, Akins has been surpassed by the younger tight ends on the roster.

Myraick has been solid and has made several big plays. Before suffering a fractured forearm, Miller was a rising star throughout training camp. There’s a chance that Miller’s absence leads to Akins stepping up into a larger role.

Akins hopes to turn heads during the preseason, which could be big for the veteran.