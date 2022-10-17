Rob Gronkowski Heaps Praises on Giants HC Brian Daboll

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is currently sporting a 5-1 record in his first year at the respective job title. He had 25 years of prior experience coaching in the NFL and spent a large portion under Bill Belichick in New England, where Daboll spent 11 years and had five titles during that span.

From 2013-2016, Daboll was the Patriots’ tight end position coach where he worked with former NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

During the October 16 edition of “Fox NFL Sunday,” Gronkowski, now retired, was asked by Terry Bradshaw to “like it or spike it” that Daboll is the best position coach Gronk has ever had.

Gronkowski answered, “I’ve had many great tight-end position coaches, but Brian Daboll, he brought out the best in you. He had that niche to get you to enjoy the game and go out there and play at your full potential, so I like it.”

Daboll could take credit for Gronkowski making the Pro Bowl three times, including 2014 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, under his watch.

The Giants haven’t had a winning season since 2016 and the team has already won more games this season than they did all of last year.

It’s clear that the Giants have a new identity with Daboll leading the troops.

Giants Could Have Answer at TE

The Giants might have something brewing at the tight end position and Gronkowski’s comments only back it up.

Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was on the field in 94 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in Week 6. Bellinger had five catches for 38 yards and one touchdown during the team’s 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Drafted 112th overall by the Giants in 2022, Bellinger leads the team in receiving touchdowns (3) and has also posted a rushing touchdown for the year. The rookie has seen his workload increase each week while playing a significant role in blocking within one of the league’s best rushing offenses led by Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones.

Bellinger has hauled in 15 receptions for 139 yards in five games so far in 2022. In his four seasons at San Diego State, he posted just 68 passes, 31 of them coming last year as a senior.

Bellinger’s stats aren’t exactly gaudy. But the rookie’s 88.2% catch rate and trust from the coaching staff show that he’s capable of being a contributor week in and week out.

“I’m glad the coaches have that trust in me, and I want to keep growing that trust with them,” Bellinger said, via NJ.com’s Art Stapleton. “When I first got here, and I was going through it learning the playbook, and Dabs was getting on me, yelling at me, I knew that they just wanted to see me grow, and they wanted to see me become a good player to help the team. And I still have a lot more to go.”

Gronkowski was already established when Daboll started coaching the future Hall-of-Famer. But Daboll was the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator and coached the 2019 third-round pick Dawson Knox, who caught 49 catches last season and was given a four-year, $52 million contract extension in September.

There’s definitely a reason to be optimistic about Bellinger’s potential as a Giants tight end for the future.

Rest of Giants Rookies Make Impact

General manager Joe Schoen has to be liking the returns from the rest of his rookie draft class during the team’s Week 6 win.

First-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux notched his first career sack. The rookie made his debut in Week 3 after missing the first two games with an MCL injury.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson posted three catches for 37 yards and hauled in his first career touchdown. It hasn’t been an easy journey for the Kentucky product as he missed four games due to a knee injury in Week 1. He was productive even on a limited snap count and caught a pair of third-down receptions.

Offensive tackle Evan Neal also allowed just one quarterback hurry on 32 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Safety Dane Belton had six tackles and one pass deflection.

It was a field day for the Giants rookies on Sunday and the team’s coaching staff and front office top to bottom have to love their contributions.