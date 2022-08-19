Giants Lose Veteran WR for Season as Slew of Injuries Continues

The New York Giants need to be placed in bubble wrap before the regular season begins because the injury hits keep on coming. The latest Giants injury is to their wide receiving room, as wideout Robert Foster was placed on injured reserve (IR) with a hamstring injury, ending his season.

Foster signed with the Giants in March and “had a chance to make the roster”, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Robert Foster landing on IR is notable. He had a chance to make the roster. https://t.co/cShckelqbc — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 19, 2022

The 28-year-old suffered the season-ending injury during Friday’s practice.

The placement of Foster on IR and the waive of defensive tackle Christopher Hinton were corresponding moves that were made on Friday after the signings of offensive lineman Josh Rivas and Chris Owens. Both Rivas and Owens took part in the team’s offensive line workouts Friday morning. Rivas was recently cut by the Giants in the team’s trimming of the roster from 90 to 85 players.

Throughout training camp and now the preseason, the Giants have had injuries galore, mainly in their offensive line department. That’s led to head coach Brian Daboll re-thinking playing starting quarterback Daniel Jones Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“At this point I do [think Jones plays], but we’re going to talk about it,” Daboll said.

Most recently, Giants reserve lineman Ben Bredeson left practice on Thursday with an apparent elbow injury. Daboll told reporters on Friday that he will not play vs. the Bengals.

Rookie guard Marcus McKethan is out for the season after tearing his ACL. The injury list continues as starting left guard Shane Lemieux left the first preseason game with a toe injury and starting center Jon Feliciano left practice on Sunday with an apparent arm injury. The good news is that Feliciano was spotted doing walk-throughs during Thursday’s practice.

Here’s the rest of the hurt offensive linemen.

G Joshua Ezeudu (unknown)

G Jamil Douglas (ankle)

OT Matt Peart (ACL/PUP)

C Nick Gates (leg/PUP)

The Giants are down to their sixth center on the depth chart. Free agent addition Max Garcia will start at center against the Bengals.

Foster’s Career

Foster has had a long history with the Giants’ new front office and coaching staff.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018. The wide receiver would receive an opportunity with the Buffalo Bills in 2018, where he crossed paths with then-assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, who was the team’s offensive coordinator. Daboll was also Foster’s collegiate offensive coordinator as both helped the Crimson Tide win the National Championship in 2017.

The Pennsylvania native had his best season during his rookie year. In 2018, he played 13 games and totaled 541 yards receiving in just 27 receptions, which was a 20.0 yards per reception rate. During his Bills tenure, he hauled in three touchdowns in 26 regular-season games and posted 605 yards and 30 receptions.

In 2020, Foster had stops with Miami, Washington and Green Bay. He only appeared in four games with Washington and caught two passes for 37 yards.

Last season, Foster spent the majority of the year as a member of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

He didn’t play in a single snap in 2021.

Giants Reverse Waived Transaction

At first, wide receiver Keelan Doss was waived along with Hinton during Friday’s transactions.

Once Foster suffered the season-ending injury in practice, the Giants pulled the transaction back and kept Doss on the roster.

New York Post Giants writer Ryan Dunleavy noted that he was “surprised” that Doss was cut at first and that he was having a “decent” camp.

I thought WR Keelan Doss was having a decent camp. Surprised to see him cut so early when #Giants announced it. Thought he was more in the 60-65 range. And now it’s been pulled back before it was official and he stays out for now with Robert Foster to season-ending IR. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) August 19, 2022

When everyone’s healthy, the New York Giants are projected to have depth at the wide receiving position. The Giants have a blend of receiving veterans and young players in Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Collin Johnson.

After the six mentioned, Doss will be competing with C.J. Board, Richie James, David Sills, Alex Bachman and Marcus Kemp for a 53-man roster spot.

Board has the upper hand due to the last two years of experience with Big Blue. A key attribute that he brings is special teams work.

James has been a training camp standout. He also caught three passes for 44 yards and one touchdown in the team’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

Doss has an uphill battle to climb and it appears that with the premature waive, he’s not among the leading candidates to make the 53-man roster.