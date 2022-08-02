Emerging Giants Undrafted Rookie Can Make Final Roster, Per Analyst

While the chances are slim, there have been successful undrafted players in recent memory — Pro Bowl players like Adam Thielen, Austin Ekeler and Malcolm Butler for example.

The New York Giants will eventually have to cut their 90-man roster to just 53 players. That brings competition between the team’s starters, backups and undrafted rookies, who have plenty to prove.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton wrote an article on August 2, giving his choice for each respective team’s UDFA with the best chance to make their team’s final roster.

According to Moton, safety Yusuf Corker has the best chance out of the Giants’ undrafted rookies to make the 53-man roster.

The Giants lost safeties Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers in the offseason. While Xavier McKinney and Julian Love are the next men up, Big Blue needs insurance and depth. New York also lost fourth-round rookie safety Dane Belton to a collarbone injury.

Moton believes Corker has what it takes to run with the opportunity.

“Yusuf Corker will likely battle Andrew Adams and Jarrod Wilson for the primary backup spot. The former signed with the team last week, and he’s played just 237 defensive snaps over the past two campaigns. Big Blue signed the latter after Belton went down with an injury.”

Corker’s History

During a five-year college career at Kentucky, Corker posted 240 career tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups and three interceptions on 2,175 snaps.

Moton wrote about Corker’s abilities: “At Kentucky, Corker increased his tackle total every year. Though he finished the 2021 season without an interception, the 6’0″, 197-pounder did break up eight passes.”

The Giants need players that can play deep safety and the 6-foot-0, 197-pounder has experience in that area. Fortunately for the Giants, Corker isn’t the only undrafted safety that has shown abilities.

Trent Thompson will compete for a spot on the final roster as well. He’s a man-cover safety and could have the edge over Corker. Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale’s defenses play Cover 0 or Cover 1, which would display Thompson’s abilities. According to PFF, Thompson played man coverage on 28.1 percent of his coverage snaps in 2021, compared to Corker’s 14 percent.

Nonetheless, Corker’s skills have been apparent in training camp.

Coach Brian Daboll told reporters on August 2 that the rookie has shown improvements.

Daboll says Yusuf Corker has been improving every day. — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) August 2, 2022

Possible Rookie Impacts in 2022

When ranking Giants rookies and their possible impacts in 2022, NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt placed Corker ninth.

“Some had (Corker) ranked even ahead of fourth-round safety Dane Belton in this draft class, and the Giants don’t have much depth at safety currently,” Rosenblatt wrote. “It’s not inconceivable that, with a good training camp, Corker could quickly play his way into a role as a backup behind Xavier McKinney and Julian Love, plus as a key contributor on special teams.”

First-round picks Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeaux were ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Before his injury, Belton placed third, with tight end Daniel Bellinger, Cor’Dale Flott and Wan’Dale Robinson at the No. 4, 5 and 6 spots.

The article was written in May, and it seems that Robinson at No. 6 could be worth a re-ranking.

The wide receiver out of Kentucky has flashed in training camp and it remains to be seen when Sterling Shepard will be back from his 2021 torn Achilles injury. Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney are the top two receivers and both are injury-prone.

Daboll’s spread offense can make Daniel Jones’ life easier, and Robinson could be the rookie to spark the offense that ranked No. 31 in 2021.