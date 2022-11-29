Former Giants $62 Million Pro Bowler Signs With NFC Contender

A former New York Giants cornerback is joining forces with a contending team on its way to a potential playoff run.

Fresh off their 13-0 win Sunday over the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, the San Francisco 49ers announced Monday it signed ex-Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins to the practice squad.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that the team had conversations with Jenkins prior to the roster move.

“We’ve been in contact with him for a little bit, and he was willing to do it,” Shanahan said. “I’ve always been a fan of Janoris. I know most people have. He’s played at a very high level in this league.”

The 49ers have lost starting cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Jason Verrett for the season due to torn ACLs. Still, the team has won its last four games and added 34-year-old Jenkins as veteran depth for the secondary.

Path of Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins

Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and entered the league in 2012 as a second-round pick by the then-St.Louis Rams. He played four seasons with the Rams before signing a five-year, $62.5 million deal in 2016 with the Giants. In his first season, he was named to a Pro Bowl and had three interceptions and a career-best 18 pass deflections.

However, the Giants released Jenkins in 2019 amid the fallout from his tweet sent to a fan which included an offensive term.

Then, he appeared to respond to the news on Twitter, saying it was the “best news…ever.”

The New Orleans Saints scooped him up through waivers on December 16, 2019. Jenkins played one more season with New Orleans in 2020 before signing a two-year, $15 million deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

Upon signing with Tennessee, Jenkins revealed to reporters that he preferred to be called “Jackrabbit.” He ended up starting in 13 games and played 93% of the Titans’ defensive snaps and even started in the team’s playoff game.

In 142 career games, Jenkins has 27 interceptions, 124 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, one touchdown and 576 tackles.

Brian Daboll Provides Message for Team

The Giants have now lost three of their last four games. They fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving in Week 12 and host the Washington Commanders (7-5) in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium in a game between the sixth and seventh seeds in the NFC Playoff picture.

Rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux spoke to reporters on Monday, November 28. He said that head coach Brian Daboll told the team that there’s plenty of football action left to be played in 2022.

“It’s definitely exciting,” said Thibodeaux, via Giants Wire. “Dabs talked to us (on Monday), and he kind of gave us that idea that the beginning of the season starts now. So, everything we’ve done has put us in position to go for it all. So, we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. But it is a big task at hand that we have.”

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) are the top seed in the NFC, while the Cowboys (8-3) hold the 5th seed.

Big Blue still has yet to play the Eagles and Commanders as they have two games each to play against the two respective teams.