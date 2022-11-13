Giants Reach Decision on Contract Extension for Saquon Barkley: Report

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters during the Week 9 bye the team would be open to extending both Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones, but a deal would have to be made during that time to prevent business getting in the way of football games.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Barkley and the Giants will stop talks of a potential new deal until after the 2022 season. Schefter noted that the two sides “did not come close” to terms on a new contract.

The New York Giants and star running back Saquon Barkley will table any talks about a new contract until after this season:https://t.co/8mQnXmffDb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2022

Barkley is in the middle of a resurgence year as he’s rushed 779 yards and five touchdowns in the Giants’ first eight games this season. Schefter noted he will possibly seek a contract that makes him among the league’s highest-paid running backs. Christian McCaffrey, for example, leads all running backs with an average annual salary of $16.02 million.

The Giants are 6-2 and Barkley is one of the main reasons why the team is on its way to a potential playoff run.

If a contract isn’t reached, there’s a chance the Giants place the franchise tag on Barkley. In that case, they would not be able to use it on Jones, who also is on an expiring contract.

Barkley Speaks on Bounce-Back Season

The 2022 season has been magical for Barkley. He ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards (779) and third in yards from scrimmage (968).

Unfortunately, the last two seasons have been worrisome for Barkley. He had 950 yards from scrimmage in the previous two years combined. Two years ago, he only played two games due to a torn ACL.

Amazon’s Taylor Rooks interviewed Barkley and asked if this season is a comeback for him.

“No, I wouldn’t call it a comeback,” Barkley told Rooks. “I’ve been this guy the whole time. I just had a little battle with adversity.”

“I wouldn’t call it a comeback. I’ve been this guy the whole time….I’m just happy I’m able to remind everyone who I am.” Full interview with @Saquon Barkley on his successful return, the Giants winning, and why he can be the best. pic.twitter.com/hHbOcRnMjN — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 11, 2022

Still, Barkley will be a candidate for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award.

That’s because he’s also overcome two ankle injuries in recent memory, including an ankle injury in 2021, which Barkley thinks was the lowest point of his career.

“My lowest point was definitely the second ankle,” Barkley said. “The other two were football injuries. That’s part of the NFL, that’s part of football. But it’s just like how I literally turned my head and I stepped on someone’s foot. That’s probably the one time where I questioned myself and questioned God.

Barkley now believes he has the makings to be the best to play the game of football.

“I’m just happy I’m able to show everyone again and remind everyone again who I am,” Barkley said. “I really feel like I could be the best to ever play the game.”

Giants Injury Report for Week 10

The Giants take on the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Big Blue is coming off the Week 9 bye week as they received much-needed rest after dealing with numerous injuries during their 6-2 start.

No surprises in the Giants’ injury report for Week 10. Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) and offensive tackle Evan Neal (knee) were listed as out for Sunday’s game. New York also listed receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), outside linebacker Oshane Ximines (quad), and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf) as questionable.

Golladay is attempting to return from a sprained MCL suffered in Week 4. Head coach Brian Daboll believes that there’s a chance he can play.

“He’s had two days. We’ll see how he does today, but I’m optimistic that he should be ready to go,” Daboll said before the team’s practice on Friday, via Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina. “But we’ll go through it one more day and see if anything happens.”

He also applied the same line of thinking to Ximines and Flott.

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson (thumb) did not have an injury designation, but he was listed as a limited practice participant.