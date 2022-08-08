Saquon Barkley Ignites ‘Major Fight’ at Giants Training Camp

Absolute mayhem occurred at the New York Giants training camp practice on August 8.

During practice, running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and bulldozed cornerback Aaron Robinson, which didn’t please the defense, — especially linebacker Tae Crowder. After that, the physicality ramped up which led to a brawl breaking loose three plays later.

Giants center Jon Feliciano grabbed Crowder’s head and, according to NYDN Giants reporter Pat Leonard, Feliciano “pulled Crowder and tried to knee him in the face.”

Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder fight!!!!!! Feliciano ended up swinging on Crowder after the fact too pic.twitter.com/xS54LBeNw8 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 8, 2022

In the brawl, Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson pushed linebacker Cam Brown. Then, Feliciano sucker-punched Brown, who also threw in a few punches.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan called it a “major fight” and noted that he never saw a coach, in this case, Johnson, push a player on the practice field.

We had a MAJOR fight. Started with Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder. Cam Brown dragged Feliciano out of the scrum and OL coach Bobby Johnson pushed Brown. Then Feliciano punched Brown in the head. Never seen a coach do that to a player. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 8, 2022

Safety Xavier McKinney was also seen screaming at Barkley, who ignited the tension at the Giants camp.

Offense Has Miserable Day

Giants defensive end Jihad Ward didn’t sugarcoat the fight.

“This ain’t nothing,” Ward said. “This jawn’s small. But I ain’t see nothing . . . Got to have some thuds at practice because you need to get ready for the season.”

As for the team’s performance at training camp, the offense had an extremely tough time. Quarterback Daniel Jones was recorded completing five passes in 15 attempts, with two interceptions and two drops from wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Adoree Jackson caught one of Jones’ interceptions.

Daniel Jones picked off by Jackson! #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/RfuaV8iOKG — The Giant Take (@TheGiantTakePod) August 8, 2022

Jones threw a deep ball which gave Xavier McKinney time to catch the second interception.

The Giants’ offense has been more down than up during training camp. While it’s understandable that the offense is getting accustomed to new head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s new offense, there are definitely some levels of concern heading into the 2022 season.

Backup QB Receives Different Role

For the first time in training camp, the Giants deferred a first-team rep to quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

The Giants quickly gave Jones the next first-team reps. It was apparent that Daboll talked with Jones, who had some miscommunication on the throw with his wide receiver on the previous play.

Daniel Jones started the 11 on11s with the 1st team offense, but Tyrod Taylor just took a snap with the 1st string O for the first time that I’ve seen this camp. Daboll appeared to be conferring with Jones. Then Jones came back and replaced Taylor for the next play #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 8, 2022

Jones had troubles on offense during Monday’s practice session, but Kafka did say he was doing a “phenomenal job” with the offense prior to practice.

Taylor signed a two-year deal with $17 million, with $8.5 million in guaranteed money. His 2021 season started in flux after injuring his hamstring in Week 1. He missed six games and struggled after coming back, throwing for 966 passing yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He was eventually replaced by the then-rookie Davis Mills.

He does have a history of being a starter. Taylor came to the Bills in 2015 after playing for the Baltimore Ravens for four seasons and won an open quarterback competition in training camp. He remained the starter for three seasons, helping guide the Bills to a playoff berth in 2017 and ending the team’s 17-year playoff drought.