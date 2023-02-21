Latest Contract Update For Giants RB Saquon Barkley Is Concerning

There’s only so much of the pie to go around. The New York Giants have 18 players who will be unrestricted free agents once the free agency period starts on March 15, 2023.

Important starters who are free agents include Jon Feliciano, Jihad Ward, Julian Love, Darius Slayton, and Daniel Jones. Another star player is set to be a free agent, but the way negotiations are going, it’s unlikely the Giants will reach a deal in time.

According to NFL writer Dov Kleiman, “Giants RB Saquon Barkley is now considered likely to hit free-agency.”

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley is now considered likely to hit free-agency There is still a “gap” in negotiations between the team and Barkley, per @nypost Giants arent likely to pay Saquon more than $12.5M a year and have "little interest" in placing the $10.1M franchise tag on him pic.twitter.com/W0QE5tMO5A — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 21, 2023

Kleiman also notes that Barkley and the Giants still have a “gap” in their negotiations for a long-term deal. New York can still use the franchise tag on Barkley if they get a deal done with Jones.

However, Kleiman says the “Giants aren’t likely to pay Saquon more than $12.5M a year and have “little interest” in placing the $10.1M franchise tag on him.”

The Giants’ former first-round pick was a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year after looking like his old self as a dominant NFL running back. Barkley finished the 2022 season with 295 carries for a career-best in rushing yards, yards per game and added ten touchdowns on the ground.

Besides missing the season’s finale to rest before the playoffs, Barkley was available for 16 games for the first time since his rookie year in 2018.

On Feb. 1, 2023, Giants general manager Joe Schoen said he’d begun talking to Barkley’s representatives about a new deal but had not finalized anything. New York has decisions to make at two premier offensive positions at quarterback and running back.

If the Giants value Jones over Barkley, he could face the reality of being on another team in 2023.

Opinions On Barkley Returning To New York

Barkley significantly contributed to the Giants’ offensive success under Brian Daboll’s first season as head coach. No. 26 touched the ball 352 times, 232 more times than Jones in second place at 120.

Not only was Barkley New York’s leading rusher, but he also finished fourth on the team in receiving yards with 338. That’s more than Daniel Bellinger and Kenny Golladay. Barkley can be used in a variety of ways by coach Daboll, which only adds to the rusher’s excitement about his potential future in New York.

According to the New York Post, in an interview during Super Bowl week, Barkley feels confident in his head coach and general manager and looks forward to being back with the Giants.

“I love the energy, I love the conversation I had with him…I think he and the GM Joe Schoen they’re doing an amazing job right now. I can’t wait to get back in April.”

Even though Barkley had one of his best statistical seasons with Daboll leading the offense, Anthony Rivardo of Empire Sports feels the coaching staff’s history might not bode well for the running back’s long-term future in New York.

Can’t say I’m all that surprised. Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll, and Mike Kafka all come from regimes that place little value in the RB position. I think this group understands that paying a RB top-tier money is not the way to win the Super Bowl. Tough decision ahead. #NYG #Giants https://t.co/CywS7HSDMB — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) February 21, 2023

Schoen and Daboll came from the Buffalo Bills, where their running backs for the 2021 season were Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. Both backs combined for $2.15 million against the salary cap that year. The Bills’ highest cap hit for the 2021 season was at left tackle and quarterback.

According to David Helman of FOX Sports, he feels “it’s easier to find a replacement at running back than it is at quarterback.”

.@DavidHelman_: Daniel Jones is more important to the Giants' success than Saquon Barkley. "It's easier to find a replacement at running back than it is at quarterback." pic.twitter.com/0A33d5MaWU — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) February 21, 2023

The Giants have until March 13, 2023, to decide where they stand with a new contract for Barkley. If they don’t finalize a deal or apply a tag, that’s the date for the NFL’s legal tampering period to begin, where teams can contact unrestricted free agents outside of their 2022 team for a potential deal.