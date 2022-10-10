Saquon Barkley Sends Stern Message After Giants Win vs. Packers

New York Giants Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley knows all too well that NFL seasons are a grind. Since entering the league with the Giants in 2018, he’s been a part of four losing seasons and once has he played in a full season due to injuries.

Fast forward to 2022, the Giants are 4-1 after beating the Green Bay Packers 27-22 on Sunday in London. It’s their best five-game start since they were 5-0 in 2009. Head coach Brian Daboll has led this team while dealing with numerous injuries all across the roster and a tough salary cap situation working against him.

Still. Barkley took a dignified stance in the hot start to the season.

“It’s a great start,” Barkley said after Sunday’s win, via NFL.com. “4-1. It’s where you want to be. But you can’t get too caught up in it. You’ve just got to keep working and there’s a reason why we’re 4-1 and that’s because of the process. That’s because we’ve got guys coming in and working and believing in the system, setting the culture, setting the standard and following it.”

“We’ve got to continue to do that and if we continue to do that, continue to believe in each other – when we look back at this thing we’ll be pretty excited.”

Resurgence Year for Barkley

Barkley rushed for 70 yards on 13 carries while posting 36 receiving yards on three catches, including the go-ahead touchdown for the Giants on Sunday.

No matter what, Barkley is a big reason for the Giants’ success. He is now second in the NFL in rushing with 533 yards on 5.5 yards per attempt and first in scrimmage yards, posting 135.2 yards per game.

The Penn State product exited in the third quarter with a shoulder injury, but returned for the next drive and immediately blew by Darnell Savage for a 41-yard catch and run.

Saquon Barkley is really back pic.twitter.com/oEmt1h22kq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 9, 2022

“He’s a competitor, that’s what I’ll say about Saquon,” Daboll on Barkley’s game, via SNY. “He competes and I saw that in (offseason workouts).”

Barkley is just 60 rushing yards away from tying his total from 2021. He played 13 games last season and will be in line to appear in his sixth game of the 2022 season next week.

Defenders Sound Off

The Giants’ offense coming to life in the second half and overcoming a 17-3 deficit will overshadow the headlines.

But the defense didn’t allow a point after halftime to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had his unit buzzing without Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari, Aaron Robinson and lost Adoree Jackson for part of the game.

“We’ve been for real since Day 1, man,” edge rusher Oshane Ximines said after the game, via NJ.com.

Rodgers was held to 7-for-15 passing for 76 yards during the second half. During that span, the Giants were playing third-string cornerbacks after in-game injuries to starters Fabian Moreau and Jackson.

But Martindale stayed true to his patented pressure. Late in the fourth quarter, the Giants threw eight rushers at Rodgers on fourth-and-2 at the six-yard line. The signal-caller threw to his right and a blitzing McKinney broke up the pass with 62 seconds remaining as the Giants capped of their biggest defensive stop in a 27-22 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“We’ve got a lot of good players — and it showed today,” safety Xavier McKinney said after the win, via NJ.com. “We knew what we had before. We didn’t really need anybody to tell us what we had or didn’t have.”

“I don’t give a damn what they said,” McKinney said of Giants doubters entering the team’s rebuilding year. “I’m not going to lie. I don’t care. We knew what our mission was. We knew what we wanted to be as a team. I think we’re still growing, but I think we’re on a good track to be there.”