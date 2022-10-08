Giants’ Saquon Barkley Gets Warning From Packers Defender

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads the NFL with 463 rushing yards and will be getting plenty of attention from the Green Bay Packers and particularly one of their defenders.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas was asked by reporters Tuesday how the Packers can stop Barkley.

This was his answer:

“I have no idea. Everybody’s got to blitz his a**. All 12 of us. Coaches included,” via Fox 11 News’ Nicole Menner.

How do you stop Saquon Barkley? Rasul Douglas: “I have no idea. Everybody’s got to blitz his a**. All 12 of us. Coaches included.” — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) October 5, 2022

You can’t blame Douglas.

Barkley has a league-high 84 carries with a stellar 5.5 yards per attempt. The Penn State product is also tied with wide receiver Richie James for the Giants in receptions with 15.

Douglas was a breakout player for the Packers in 2021, posting 57 combined tackles, 13 pass deflections and five interceptions.

In four games this season, Douglas has 19 total tackles and two pass breakups.

Packers’ Rush Defense is Weakness

It’ll be a tough matchup for New York knowing they will have to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ defense which ranks fifth in the league and seventh in scoring.

However, the Packers have had trouble stopping the run this season. They’ve given up 4.97 yards per rushing attempt to rank 24th out of 32 teams.

“Man, we’ve got to just focus up, honestly,” Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “There’s too much inconsistencies when you talk about the run game with us. We’ll have two good quarters, and then the third quarter we’ll have a little lull and let guys get going and let their momentum get going.”

The Packers have won 13 games in each of the last three seasons. Kenny Clark is one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL and Rashan Gary is one of the best outside linebackers in the NFL. De’Vondre Campbell is an All-Pro inside linebacker.

Yet, it’s been a challenge for Green Bay in stopping opposing ground attacks.

“We’ve got to execute better,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “Certainly, that’s where run defense typically starts, by setting edges. You never want to give up a free edge. I know we can be better and we will be better.”

Giants Make Moves Ahead of Week 5

The Giants announced Saturday the elevations of quarterback Davis Webb and wide receiver Marcus Johnson from the practice squad. Defensive back Tony Jefferson has been signed to the 53-man roster.

ROSTER MOVES Signed from NYG Practice Squad:

DB Tony Jefferson Activated from Practice Squad:

WR Marcus Johnson

QB Davis Webb Details 📰: https://t.co/Y2r3uJ28Xr pic.twitter.com/Lw2mWmSfrr — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 8, 2022

Jefferson has nine years of NFL experience and was elevated from the practice squad for the first two games of the season. He has one tackle in 23 defensive snaps. The veteran defender will take the roster spot that was vacated when cornerback Aaron Robinson was placed on IR.

Webb, a 2017 third-round pick by the Giants, is being elevated to be the backup quarterback behind Daniel Jones. Tyrod Taylor was ruled out of Sunday’s game with a concussion on Friday. Head coach Brian Daboll has familiarity with Webb as the 47-year-old was Webb’s offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills from 2019-2021.

Johnson was elevated from the Giants’ practice squad in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears and played just one single offensive snap. The six-year NFL veteran has 51 career receptions.

His elevation is due to the Giants’ uncertainty at wide receiver. Kenny Golladay (knee), Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are unable to play. Johnson will join Richie James, David Sills and Darius Slayton in the wideout room.