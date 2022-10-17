Giants’ Saquon Barkley Responds to Hate From Fantasy Football Owners

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley received some flack on social media and for all the wrong reasons.

With 1:17 left remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter and the Giants on the Baltimore Ravens’ 8-yard line, Barkley could have easily run the ball into the endzone late in the fourth quarter. Instead, he elected to slide after a 6-yard gain to force the Ravens to use their two timeouts remaining and seal the Giants’ 24-20 victory.

Barkley’s decision caused fantasy managers to fume on social media.

Searching Giants twitter has disappointed me. I hate Saquon Barkley for not scoring that TD — Harry Podder 🎙 (@ShawsLawPodcast) October 16, 2022

If I lose my fantasy week because of this Saquon’s ass is AHHHT pic.twitter.com/05cFpPcVFG — Ty (@t_full3r) October 16, 2022

Come on Saquon I could have used those fantasy points — AeRo (4-1) (@AeRo_4459) October 16, 2022

@saquon if I lose my fantasy game because of that slide, you owe me your game check. — Jackson Bauer (@JacksonBauer19) October 16, 2022

After the win, Barkley acknowledged that he knew fantasy managers wouldn’t be pleased with him sacrificing a touchdown to help the team win.

“I know fantasy fans are going to be a little upset about that, but I’ve got a job to do and that’s to do whatever I can to help my team win a football game. Anytime you can make a play that can secure a victory, you got to do that,” Barkley told reporters Sunday, via Giants Wire.

Barkley didn’t let a scenario of the Ravens getting back the football occur if he ran it in for the touchdown. New York overcame a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit and scored 14 unanswered points in dramatic fashion.

Despite dealing with plenty of questions entering the season, the Giants are sitting pretty at 5-1 in the NFC East.

Decision Wasn’t Entirely in Barkley’s Hands

During head coach Brian Daboll’s postgame presser, he told the team after the Lamar Jackson fumble to complete the first down and not to score a touchdown, forcing the clock to run out.

“We prepared for it,” said Daboll, via Yahoo Sports. “We communicated about it after the turnover. One first down. We didn’t need any more points. We could end it by kneeling on it.”

That’s just one of the reasons why Daboll’s squad is 5-1. Giants players have bought into the first-year head coach’s leadership, instincts and football IQ.

Barkley was prepared for making the touchdown sacrifice because of Daboll and the rest of the coaching staff.

“Our coaches do a really good job not only in that situation but throughout the week,” Barkley said. We practice all those situations. The run before that, I feel like if I really wanted to, I could have went this way and kind of scored but I was focused on protecting the ball,” Barkley told reporters. “I ran up to Dabs and was making sure, “We’re not scoring here. We’re not scoring here, right?” And he told me, “Yeah.” Did a spin move, had an opportunity and just got down. I knew once you get the first down, that secures the win.”

Barkley Speaks on Injury

Barkley came into the game with an injured shoulder from their Week 5 victory in London. There were times when the Giants didn’t have the 2018 first-round pick on the field, even on third-down situations.

The star running back still ended with 83 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown and three receptions for 12 yards. He also had the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give the Giants the lead.

Despite totaling 14 rushing yards in the first half, Barkley made contributions to help the team win. He dismissed any notion that his injury is lingering.

“Shoulder is good,” Barkley said about his injury.

The Giants hope to continue their run with Barkley as they’ve achieved a 5-1 start for the first time since 2009.