Giants Must Trade Ex-First-Round Pick, Says Analyst

Despite having a 19-46 record over the last four years, the New York Giants can say they’re officially rebuilding for the 2022 season. Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have been brought in with the same timeline. The Giants are also letting their youngsters develop and chose to cut players to create cap space, including an established starter in cornerback James Bradberry.

New York still isn’t in a great place with the salary cap, as they have $5.4 million left in cap space according to OverTheCap. However, Big Blue will have more than $50 million in cap space for 2023. It’s all about building their roster for the years to come. There’s one player that could be moved during the season that can give the Giants assets for the future.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay gave a list of one player that each NFL team needs to trade in the near future. For the Giants, Kay explained that running back Saquon Barkley should be on the trade block.

“It may take some time for a suitor to emerge, but getting him on the block now, opening discussions and eventually moving him during the season when a contender direly needs a capable running back could maximize the G-Men’s return for the 25-year-old.”

Barkley’s Path

Barkley was drafted with the second-overall pick in 2018 by former general manager Dave Gettleman. The Penn State product came out of the gate strong and was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018. He scored 15 total touchdowns and eclipsed over 2,000 yards from scrimmage in that year.

However, he’s battled multiple injuries since then. He tore his ACL in 2020 and his 2021 comeback didn’t work out, as he finished last season with just 856 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns.

New York has tried to right the wrongs done by the previous regime. Barkley has been the subject of trade rumors since Gettleman’s departure after the 2021 season. The 25-year-old running back addressed the rumors in the offseason.

“I just want to kill, go crazy,” Barkley said in April. “I’m tired of the BS that is said about me. I want to go out there and prove to this organization that the player they drafted is still there.”

Will Giants Trade Barkley?

The Giants and Daboll have remained steadfast in having Barkley as one of their key pieces in their offense. Barkley has also been implemented as a pass-catcher in Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s offense.

Barkley only scored four total touchdowns last season and half of them came on receptions. He finished the 2021 season with 41 catches for 263 yards. That’s nowhere near Barkley’s sensational rookie year when he posted 91 receptions for 721 yards and four touchdowns.

Still, the Giants are planning on showcasing Barkley’s talents across the board in 2022, which should help fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones

New York picked up Barkley’s fifth-year option before the 2021 season.

If the Giants’ season goes south, Barkley is a prime candidate to be traded in 2022. Barkley will be entering free agency after 2022. He’s on the last year of his rookie deal and making $7.2 million this year.