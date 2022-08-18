Giants’ Saquon Barkley ‘Fed Up’ With Critics of Run-Style

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has had enough of people criticizing his play-style.

Head coach Brian Daboll noted that he “hit the ball downhill” and “didn’t dance” in his four rushing attempts against the New England Patriots in the preseason opener last week. Barkley was asked on Thursday about running more “north and south” during training camp.

The Pro Bowl running back unleashed on the criticism of his playstyle that he’s heard throughout his career.

“We call ‘em All-Pros with clickers in their hand,” Barkley said. “Running back is a tough position, but it’s easy to be there and watch football and watch on TV or even watch film and stop the clip and say he should have made that cut.”

Barkley wasn’t taking a shot at his coach. He was going after, possibly, an anonymous NFL offensive coach that didn’t mince words on running back in a July ESPN story.

“I’m down on him — he still doesn’t know how to play running back enough,” the coach said. “He’s a bouncer. He wants every run to be a home run. He’s going to have to learn that 4-yard runs in this league are good, instead of stopping, cutting it back and losing 2. And he gets his ass kicked in protection.”

Barkey tried to get his point across.

“No, to be honest, that’s just part of my game as a running back … understanding what I gotta do,” Barkley said. “It’s probably the last I’m gonna speak on this. I know people will say dancing and this and that, you don’t get north and south, but I’m not gonna just run into the middle of my lineman’s back. That’s not how I play the game.”

“I’ve been playing since I was 8 years old. By no means am I the perfect running back. I still got so much work to do. But I know that’s been a conversation or the thought or been a thing out there that’s said about me — he doesn’t know what he’s doing, he’s just dancing back there. I’m really kind of fed up with people who never played the position and try to speak on how to run the football.”

Explosive Camp

Barkey dealt with recovering from his surgically repaired right knee last season. He didn’t have the same burst and totaled 593 rushing yards in 13 games, the same number of yards as his then-backup Devontae Booker.

The Penn State product admitted that there were situations when maybe he didn’t fully trust himself in his first year back from surgery.

“Last year was a battle of getting to Sunday. I couldn’t do camp during the week . . . Now, I come out and work my craft and work every single day,” Barkley said on Thursday.

Saquon Barkley on gaining confidence each practice

During training camp in 2022, Barkley’s shown his power abilities that led to over 2,000 scrimmage yards in his rookie Pro Bowl campaign. He’s also been more decisive and aware due to the upgrades that have been made in the offensive line.

Barkley’s also working to address his pass protection skills, which have also come into question in the past.

“Pass-pro is a big focus for me, just continuing to get more confident, continue to get more technically sound with the technique and dropping my hips, punching not catching,” Barkley said.

Jones Reveals Offseason Procedure

Fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones missed the final six games of 2021 due to a neck injury.

He’s yet to play a full season in his three years of playing in the NFL.

Jones told reporters that he had a neck procedure in the winter, which he said wasn’t related to the neck injury he suffered on the football field.

There haven’t been any hiccups in 2022 training camp for Jones thus far as the fourth-year quarterback is entering the final year of his rookie contract after the Giants declined to pick up his fifth-year option.