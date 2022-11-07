Giants Send Good Injury News on Massive Former Starter

The New York Giants will be without safety Xavier McKinney for a minimum of four weeks due to a hand injury he suffered over the Week 9 bye. While that will hurt the team, the Giants could be getting back an injured player on offense this week.

It was announced Monday by the Giants that offensive lineman Shane Lemieux was designated for return from Injured Reserve.

The move opens up a 21-day window for Lemieux to practice for the team. Once the 21 days are up, the Giants will either have to place Lemieux on the active 53-man roster or allow him to revert back to the Injured Reserve for the remainder of the season.

The Giant could also be getting other injured players back this season, among them cornerback Rodarius Williams and offensive lineman Matt Peart as both were activated from the Physically Unable to Perform List on October 26.

Shane Lemieux Could Make 2022 Debut

It’s been a bumpy ride for Lemieux, who was the Giants’ fifth-round pick in 2020.

Lemieux went on Injured Reserve ahead of Week 1 after hurting his toe during training camp. He also missed 16 games last season after suffering a season-ending injury to his left knee.

Ben Bredeson replaced Lemieux as the starting left guard through the first eight games of the season. The Giants could use a healthy Lemieux as the team placed Bredeson on Injured Reserve before the team lost to the Seahawks in Week 8. Rookie third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu started last game and could lead to Lemieux being an option when and if he’s activated.

Lemieux played 12 games with nine starts as a rookie in 2020. The fifth-round pick struggled, however, allowing five sacks in 504 snaps. Pro Football Focus gave him a pass blocking grade of 16.9.

He opened the preseason as the team’s starting left guard. Head coach Brian Daboll gave the lineman high praise back in June.

“We liked him where I came from, too, coming out in the draft. Had good conversations with Mario (Cristobal),” Daboll said, via Giants Wire. “He’s a tough, smart, dependable guy. Plays with a nasty edge, which you need up front. Did a really good job in the meetings that we had with him leading up to the draft when I was in Buffalo.”

Giants Hope to Heal After Bye Week

The Week 9 bye week was crucial for many Giants players.

The Giants currently have 15 players on Injured Reserve and will continue to implement their next-man-up approach as they try to win their seventh game of the season in Week 10 against the Houston Texans.

New York currently has four players on Injured Reserve who have a chance of returning this season: left guard Ben Bredeson (knee), safety Tony Jefferson (foot), left guard Shane Lemieux (foot), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), and cornerback Aaron Robinson (knee).

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) hasn’t played since Week Week 4. It’s possible that Golladay will be ready to play in Week 10. In addition to Golladay, the Giants also didn’t have the following players for their last game in Week 8.: tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), right tackle Evan Neal (knee), and outside linebacker Oshane Ximines (quadriceps).

While possibly getting Lemieux back can help the Giants, the team has lost McKinney for the foreseeable future. The team also announced that defensive lineman Nick Williams has been placed on Injured Reserve. He hurt his biceps in their Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

With a 6-2 record, the Giants will need health on their side as they can prepare for a potential playoff run.