Giants Sign Former Ravens Defender

The New York Giants placed defensive tackle Nick Williams on Injured Reserve on November 7 due to a biceps injury suffered in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.

As a result, the Giants signed defensive lineman Aaron Crawford to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team released defensive back Olaijah Griffin from the practice squad.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, releasing Griffin opens up a spot for Crawford and there are still two open spots on the 53-man roster.

Giants open a spot on the P-squad by releasing a corner. Still two open spots on the 53 https://t.co/hUkKrypCfA — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 8, 2022

Williams posted 14 tackles and two passes defended on 208 defensive snaps over the first seven games of the season.

The Giants’ defensive line will be undermanned with D.J. Davidson (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) both already out on IR.

Aaron Crawford’s NFL History

The 24-year-old Crawford originally joined the Baltimore Ravens as a rookie undrafted free agent in 2020 out of North Carolina. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, though he did play in one game and recorded one assisted tackle.

Baltimore brought Crawford back on a one-year Reserve/Futures contract in January of 2021, but he was waived injured on August 31, 2021, and spent the season on injured reserve.

Again, Baltimore signed Crawford in 2022 but was waived with an injury designation on August 31, 2022. He landed on the Ravens’ season-ending IR list due to suffering a groin injury during Baltimore’s preseason finale that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. The 6-foot-1, 315-pounder remained with Baltimore until being released on September 1.

Crawford was named Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2019 after notching nine tackles for loss and 31 stops.

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale coached Crawford when he was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator.

ESPN Analyst Gives Giants Pro Bowler Midseason Award

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently released his midseason awards and gave Giants running back Saquon Barkley the Comeback Player of the Year award.

A more traditional candidate, Barkley looks like a transformative player after three years of being slowed by ankle and knee injuries. He looks much closer to the player we saw as a rookie, but this time around, he’s the focal point for a Giants team that is actually winning games and competing for a playoff berth.

Barkley suffered numerous injuries over the last two season, which included an ACL injury in 2020. This season, the former first-round pick has shown signs of who he was in 2018, when he ran for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with 721 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. So far in 2022, he has 779 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground, plus 189 yards receiving.

If you double his numbers, you end up with 1,558 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, and 378 yards receiving — and Barkley still would have one more game left on the schedule.

The Giants will likely use Barkley even more in the receiving game due to the team’s lack of weaponry at the wideout position. If that’s the case, Barkley is on pace to have his best season as a running back this year.

It’s without a doubt that Barkley is inching closer to being given the Comeback Player of the Year Award, especially after coming back from injury.