Giants Sign New Contracts With 4 WRs & 6 Others

The New York Giants have taken their first step into the 2023 offseason after their demoralizing Divisional Round playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on January 21.

According to the Giants’ official website, the team has signed reserve/future contracts with defensive tackle Vernon Butler, running back Jashaun Corbin, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, cornerback Zyon Gilbert, offensive lineman Devery Hamilton, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, wide receiver Dre Miller, wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, wide receiver Makai Polk and safety Trenton Thompson.

We have signed 10 players to reserve/future contracts Details: https://t.co/75pjlXVhD2 pic.twitter.com/DSZmvJTHGQ — New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2023

All of the players that have signed with the Giants were on the team’s practice squad this season. Many of them were also elevated for games or spent time on the active roster.

The Giants had also previously signed offensive lineman Solomon Kindley to a reserve/futures deal, bringing the total of signed players for 2023 to 11.

More on Giants Signed WRs

Giants general manager Joe Schoen made the decision to sign four wide receivers for their 90-man roster in 2023.

Pimpleton played college football at Central Michigan after transferring from Virginia Tech. As a senior at Central Michigan, he was named Mid-American Conference Special Teams Player of the Year and selected to the All-MAC First team as both a punt returner and wide receiver.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent. The 23-year-old then signed with the Lions in the offseason. During the preseason, Pimpleton caught nine receptions for 69 yards and four first downs and had one kick return for 30 yards in three games.

He was signed to the Giants practice squad on September 1, 2022 and was elevated for the first time for their playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Mickens entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the then-Oakland Raiders. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver then had stints with the Carolina Panthers (2019 offseason) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019-2021) before returning to the Jaguars to finish the 2021 season.

In his career, Mickens has appeared in 38 NFL games over his career and has returned 69 punts for an average of 8.4 yards per return and 35 kickoffs for an average of 23.2 yards per return. He also has 15 receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Miller was originally signed by the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Maine. However, Miller suffered a broken arm in early August, which hurt his impressive offseason. The Giants waived the rookie free agent with an injury settlement.

Then, the Giants signed Miller to the practice squad in October when tight end Daniel Bellinger injured his eye in Week 7. Miller converted to a tight end during the offseason and the Giants’ official website has him listed as a tight end, but the team’s

Before entering the NFL, Polk played college football for three seasons — two at California and his last at Mississippi State.

Polk is also an undrafted rookie, but originally signed with the Ravens and eventually landed on the Giants’ practice squad on September 28. He was elevated for the first time for the team’s Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Eagles.

Giants WR Uncertainty Begins

The Giants received much-needed contributions from Darius Slayton, Richie James and mid-season addition Isaiah Hodgins at the wide receiver position. However, their performances in the playoff game against the Eagles didn’t get it done. James dropped a potential touchdown and in the end, the three receivers combined for 58 of the Giants’ receiving yards.

Slayton and James will be free agents and Hodgins would have to return as an exclusive rights free agent. That means the Giants would only need to offer a one-year, league-minimum contract and the receivers will be ineligible to negotiate with other teams.

It’s likely that the Giants release Kenny Golladay, who has underachieved mightily after signing a $72 million deal in 2021. They will have to see how Wan’Dale Robinson rehabs after tearing his ACL in November. Sterling Shepard, who tore his ACL in September, will be a free agent.

Overall, the Giants have a lot of decisions to make on offense, with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley being the headline free agents.

But the team’s wide receiver situation has plenty of question marks and Schoen will have to find out who is valuable for the long haul.