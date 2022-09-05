Giants Sign Ex-Falcons, Division Rival Starting CB

The New York Giants began the Labor Day holiday by tweaking their roster as the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Tennesse Titans approaches.

The team announced the practice squad signing of cornerback Fabian Moreau and released defensive back Harrison Hand in a corresponding move. Running back Sandro Platzgummer was also waived in a procedural move.

There’s a chance that Platzgummer returns to the Giants practice squad. He’s spent the past two seasons with New York as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. He would not count toward the 16-play limit with an international exemption.

Hand was claimed by the Giants on Aug. 24. He was drafted in 2020 as a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings and had 22 tackles and an interception in 23 games in the last two seasons.

The Giants are replacing Hand with Moreau, who reportedly tried for the Giants on Sept. 1 according to NJ.com’s Art Stapleton.

Veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau visited the #Giants today. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 1, 2022

Moreau’s Career

Moreau was a 2017 third-round pick in Washington. He posted six interceptions in four seasons with the team and started in 18 games out of 60 games he appeared.

In 2021, he signed with the Atlanta Falcons and started 16 games. The UCLA product finished the year with 61 tackles, one fumble recovery and 11 pass deflections. Those stats were all career-highs for the fifth-year corner. He earned a 57.7 Pro Football Focus grade as well.

Moreau spent a portion of the summer with the Houston Texans before he was released during final cuts.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 76 games and has compiled 186 total tackles (128 solo), three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, six interceptions, and 25 passes defended.

There’s familiarity for Moreau as he heads to New York. He played for Dean Pees, who preceded Wink Martindale as defensive coordinator in Baltimore. Moreau also played with new Giants teammate Darnay Holmay back in their UCLA days.

New York claimed three defensive backs off waivers after the mandated 53-man player cuts last week and Moreau’s addition only gives the team more options.

Giants CB Makeup

Adoree’ Jackson is locked in as the team’s starting cornerback, but there remain question marks. Second-year defensive back Aaron Robinson is being placed as the No. 2 cornerback. Robinson showed vulnerability during training camp and in the preseason when opposing quarterbacks targeted him.

There’s potential in Holmes, who’s the team’s slot corner. But rookie Cor’Dale Flott’s development was slowed by injury. The Giants are finding every possible avenue as they search for options in Martindale’s man-to-man coverage scheme.

It’s likely that the Giants use Moreau as one of their two weekly game-day elevations for Sunday’s matchup. If Morau impresses, he could be elevated to the 53-man roster as soon as Week 2.

The same could go for veteran safety Tony Jefferson, who was signed to the team’s practice squad last week.