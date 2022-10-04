Giants Sign 9-Year Longtime Starting Defender

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the New York Giants have signed linebacker A.J. Klein as he is likely to join the practice squad with a “quick call-up” to the 53-man roster possible for Week 5 possible.

The former Buffalo Bills defender has ties to current general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

The #Giants are signing free agent linebacker A.J. Klein, per source. Long-time NFL starter has had several suitors but reunites with GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll from Buffalo days. Most likely starts on P-squad with quick call-up. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 3, 2022

The report is coming after the Giants were talking to ex-Giant safety Landon Collins about a reunion while also working out guard Solomon Kindley, among others.

The latest linebacker signing comes after the team signed Jaylon Smith to their practice squad on September 20 and promoted him to the 53-man active roster before Week 4’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Klein’s Career

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Klein was a fifth-round selection by the Carolina Panthers in 2013, when Dave Gettleman was the team’s general manager. He was a member of the Panthers’ Super Bowl 50 team that lost to the Denver Broncos.

The Iowa State product spent four seasons in Carolina before joining the New Orleans Saints for three seasons starting in 2017. He started the first 12 games of that 2017 season, posting 54 tackles, two sacks, and four pass deflections. However, his first year in New Orleans came to a halt when he suffered a season-ending groin injury in Week 14. Klein started in 15 games in each of the 2018 and 2019 seasons and garnered 139 total tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries altogether.

In March of 2020, Klein signed with the Bills as he reunited with Sean McDermott, his defensive coordinator in Carolina. He had a career-high five sacks in that season. Unfortunately, his contributions took a dip in 2021, as he only had four starts and appeared in just 29% of the team’s defensive snaps. The Bills released him on March 8, 2022. He was entering the final year of his three-year, $18 million contract with Buffalo before his release.

Klein turned 31 in July. He’s appeared in 134 NFL games with 80 starts. He has recorded 449 total tackles, 43 tackles for a loss, and has eight forced fumbles, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 15.5 sacks, and 27 quarterback hits.

Linebacker Group

The Giants released Blake Martinez before the season, which put a lot of emphasis on Tae Crowder. It wasn’t pretty early on for the third-year defender. He only had 14 tackles in the team’s first three games while being on the field for 95% of the Giants’ defensive snaps.

In Week 4, Crowder finished with a team-leading 11 tackles that included a sack. He was everywhere in his 62 defensive snaps.

“I’m a guy who just wants to win. If I’m drained or not, if I’m out there I’m trying to win. Whether I’m tired or not, I’m going to keep going. I’m just trying to do whatever the team needs me to do and yeah, I’m just trying to be the best version of myself,” Crowder told reporters, via Giants Wire.

After being out of work through the first two weeks of the season, Jaylon Smith played 31 snaps and finished with seven tackles in his 2022 debut. Depth rookie Micah McFadden also posted four tackles, giving the linebacker group a total of 22 tackles on 62 plays.

While the Giants signed depth in Klein, defensive coordinator Don Martindale has to be pleased with the latest contributions from his linebacker unit.