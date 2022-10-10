Giants Bring Back Former Bills Veteran Wide Receiver

The New York Giants announced the signing of a familiar wide receiver to their practice squad Monday as the team agreed to a deal with former Buffalo Bills receiver Robert Foster.

Foster was signed by the Giants in March, but he was placed on Injured Reserve in August and was later cut in a settlement.

Despite having a 4-1 record, there was a need for the Giants to add a wide receiver due to the team’s injury-riddle unit.

Currently, Big Blue has four healthy receivers on their active roster (Darius Slayton, David Sills, Marcus Johnson, Richie James) and three on their practice squad ( Kalil Pimpleton, Makai Polk).

Foster’s Career

Foster has had a long history with the Giants’ new front office and coaching staff.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018. The wide receiver would receive an opportunity with the Bills in 2018, where he crossed paths with then-assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, who was the team’s offensive coordinator. Daboll was also Foster’s collegiate offensive coordinator as both helped the Crimson Tide win the National Championship in 2017.

The Pennsylvania native had his best season during his rookie year. In 2018, he played 13 games and totaled 541 yards receiving in just 27 receptions, which was a 20.0 yards per reception rate. In that season, Foster had three 100-yard games — a career-best 108 vs. the Detroit Lions, 105 in MetLife vs. the New York Jets and 104 against the Jets in Buffalo. He scored his first touchdown on a career-long 75-yard reception vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars and also scored against the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.

During his Bills tenure, he hauled in three touchdowns in 26 regular-season games and posted 605 yards and 30 receptions.

In 2020, Foster had stops with Miami, Washington and Green Bay. He only appeared in four games with Washington and caught two passes for 37 yards.

Last season, Foster spent the majority of the year as a member of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad and didn’t play an offensive snap.

Giants WR Situation

Injury has been the main reason for the team’s unfortunate at wide receiver. Sterling Shepard (Torn ACL) is out for the season, Kadarius Toney has played just one game as he’s been dealing with hamstring ailments, Wan’Dale Robinson hasn’t played since Week 1 with a sprained MCL and Kenny Golladay will be out for an indefinite amount of time for the same injury.

It wasn’t clear how Daniel Jones would play Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in Week 4. The fourth-year quarterback would end up having himself a day, completing 21-of-27 passes for 217 yards. He added 10 carries for 37 yards. It’s also an understatement that the Giants came into Week 5 decimated by injury.

“We’ve always had confidence in our group,” Jones told reporters after the win. “We believe in ourselves, but how other people view us, I don’t think we are concerned with that.”

New York went 6-of-11 on third down against what had been the best third-down defense in the NFL. Slayton caught six balls for 79 yards on seven targets. Johnson posted three catches for 35 yards on three targets.